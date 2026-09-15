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Who was Dagdusheth Halwai whose name inspired Pune’s famous Ganpati temple?

Dagdusheth Halwai was a successful sweet merchant, wrestler and respected Pune figure whose family’s devotion shaped the story of the city’s iconic Ganpati
Dagdusheth Halwai rose from a Karnataka migrant to a prominent Pune trader and wrestler
Dagdusheth Halwai: The wrestler and sweet merchant behind Pune’s iconic Ganpati temple
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Dagdusheth Halwai was more than just the man responsible for the construction of one of the best-known Ganpati temples in Pune. He was a Karnataka-born businessman who established himself in the confectionery trade, emerged as a formidable wrestler, and participated in the Pune public Ganesh festival. The man, however, had to face a great misfortune in his personal life.

Dagdusheth Halwai: From Karnataka migrant to establishing the famous Ganpati temple

The father of Dagdusheth Halwai was Kisansheth Gadve, who hailed from the state of Karnataka and moved to Pune. He began a business dealing in sweets and hence got the name Halwai for his family. Later on, he handed over the business to his son, who became an established trader in the city.

His passion for mud-wrestling, which was a popular sport at that time in Pune, was also one of the important aspects of his life. He received training in this art from a famous wrestler, Jagoba Vastad. He became a great wrestler himself and is reported to have participated in matches with such renowned wrestlers as Punjiram Kachi and Jangali Maharaj.

His status in Pune went beyond wrestling and business. He was awarded the prestigious honour of being called the 'Nagarsheth,' a title given to those who represented the trading and lending communities of the town. Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Laxmibai used to live in a building in Budhwar Peth, which today goes by the name of Dutta Mandir.

He came to Pune from Karnataka and built a successful sweets business
Dagadusheth Halwai trained in mud wrestling under the renowned Jagoba Vastad

However, the family's fortune was drastically altered by the plague that occurred in Pune during 1896-97. According to reports, he lost both his sons to the plague, and Dagdusheth Halwai himself passed away shortly after that.

There is yet another version which states that before this, the couple suffered from the ill health of their child, for which they prayed to Lord Ganesha. After the healing of their child, they fulfilled their vow of establishing an idol.

The first Ganpati idol associated with him was made from paper pulp
Dagadusheth was among the early participants in Lokmanya Tilak’s public Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in 1893

After the demise of Dagdusheth Halwai, Laxmibai turned to their guru, Madhavnath Maharaj, who suggested that she establish an idol of Dutta and construct a temple, and at the same time nurture both the idols like her own kids.

With time, the deity came to be strongly linked to the name of the Halwai family. Earlier, the idol was known as Bahuli Haudacha Ganpati, as it was located near the reservoir in Kotwal Chawdi, Pune.

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