Who was Dagdusheth Halwai whose name inspired Pune’s famous Ganpati temple?

Dagdusheth Halwai was more than just the man responsible for the construction of one of the best-known Ganpati temples in Pune. He was a Karnataka-born businessman who established himself in the confectionery trade, emerged as a formidable wrestler, and participated in the Pune public Ganesh festival. The man, however, had to face a great misfortune in his personal life.

Dagdusheth Halwai: From Karnataka migrant to establishing the famous Ganpati temple

The father of Dagdusheth Halwai was Kisansheth Gadve, who hailed from the state of Karnataka and moved to Pune. He began a business dealing in sweets and hence got the name Halwai for his family. Later on, he handed over the business to his son, who became an established trader in the city.