Who was Dagdusheth Halwai whose name inspired Pune’s famous Ganpati temple?

Dagdusheth Halwai was more than just the man responsible for the construction of one of the best-known Ganpati temples in Pune. He was a Karnataka-born businessman who established himself in the confectionery trade, emerged as a formidable wrestler, and participated in the Pune public Ganesh festival. The man, however, had to face a great misfortune in his personal life.
The father of Dagdusheth Halwai was Kisansheth Gadve, who hailed from the state of Karnataka and moved to Pune. He began a business dealing in sweets and hence got the name Halwai for his family. Later on, he handed over the business to his son, who became an established trader in the city.
His passion for mud-wrestling, which was a popular sport at that time in Pune, was also one of the important aspects of his life. He received training in this art from a famous wrestler, Jagoba Vastad. He became a great wrestler himself and is reported to have participated in matches with such renowned wrestlers as Punjiram Kachi and Jangali Maharaj.
His status in Pune went beyond wrestling and business. He was awarded the prestigious honour of being called the 'Nagarsheth,' a title given to those who represented the trading and lending communities of the town. Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Laxmibai used to live in a building in Budhwar Peth, which today goes by the name of Dutta Mandir.
However, the family's fortune was drastically altered by the plague that occurred in Pune during 1896-97. According to reports, he lost both his sons to the plague, and Dagdusheth Halwai himself passed away shortly after that.
There is yet another version which states that before this, the couple suffered from the ill health of their child, for which they prayed to Lord Ganesha. After the healing of their child, they fulfilled their vow of establishing an idol.
After the demise of Dagdusheth Halwai, Laxmibai turned to their guru, Madhavnath Maharaj, who suggested that she establish an idol of Dutta and construct a temple, and at the same time nurture both the idols like her own kids.
With time, the deity came to be strongly linked to the name of the Halwai family. Earlier, the idol was known as Bahuli Haudacha Ganpati, as it was located near the reservoir in Kotwal Chawdi, Pune.