Where is the richest Ganpati pandal in Mumbai that has a Rs. 474 crore insurance policy?

The Mandal has organised its Ganeshotsav from 1955 itself with a 14-inch idol. The Ganeshotsav is organised to unite the GSB community that is scattered throughout Mumbai. Before making the idol, the clay for the idol and a coconut are consecrated at the Maha Chaitanya Vrindavan of H.H. Shrimad Madhavendra Teertha at Walkeshwar Shri Kashi Math, and the coconut is kept in the idol.

The Silver Jubilee Year of 1979 was celebrated by crowning the Ganesha with a silver crown. In the Golden Jubilee Year of 1997, a golden crown was gifted to the Maha Ganapati by Swamiji, along with the Mahapooja ceremony being conducted by him.

The richest Ganpati pandal in Mumbai has now become a huge spiritual congregation for five to six days. It is known for its Vedic ceremonies, Ganahoma, scripture worship, Mahapooja and organised management.