Where is the richest Ganpati pandal in Mumbai that has a Rs. 474 crore insurance policy?

King’s Circle, Matunga’s annual five-day Ganeshotsav is the richest Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. It is organised by GSB Seva Mandal and has all-risk insurance worth ₹474.46 crore from New India Assurance. The insurance coverage includes ₹67.03 crore for jewellery and ornaments, ₹375 crore for personal accident cover and ₹30 crore for public liability.
GSB Seva Mandal is the richest Ganpati pandal of Mumbai. It was founded on Vijaya Dashami in 1951 by the members of the Goud Saraswat Brahmin community who worked at Kamala Mills. At first, the Mandal served to arrange funerals and other rituals for members. Later on, the members started holding bhajans in a room at Prabhadevi.
The Mandal has organised its Ganeshotsav from 1955 itself with a 14-inch idol. The Ganeshotsav is organised to unite the GSB community that is scattered throughout Mumbai. Before making the idol, the clay for the idol and a coconut are consecrated at the Maha Chaitanya Vrindavan of H.H. Shrimad Madhavendra Teertha at Walkeshwar Shri Kashi Math, and the coconut is kept in the idol.
The Silver Jubilee Year of 1979 was celebrated by crowning the Ganesha with a silver crown. In the Golden Jubilee Year of 1997, a golden crown was gifted to the Maha Ganapati by Swamiji, along with the Mahapooja ceremony being conducted by him.
The richest Ganpati pandal in Mumbai has now become a huge spiritual congregation for five to six days. It is known for its Vedic ceremonies, Ganahoma, scripture worship, Mahapooja and organised management.
GSB Seva Mandal, the richest Ganpati pandal in Mumbai, had its Golden Jubilee in 2004 and Diamond Jubilee in 2014. In 2015, the celebration of Navati in Haridwar was attended by more than 5,000 devotees. This insurance policy covers more than 69 kg of gold and 336 kg of silver.
This also protects volunteers, priests, cooks, security staff and employees from any accident, whereas the public liability will provide protection to devotees, the event place and buildings around the event place. Fire, special perils, furniture and fixtures are also covered under the policy.
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