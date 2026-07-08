Pandharpur wari: The 800-year-old pilgrimage that brings lakhs of devotees to Lord Vitthal's abode

Pandharpur wari is one of the most ancient and renowned religious practices in Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of people take part in this activity. They travel on foot from various regions of Maharashtra to Pandharpur, which is known as the land of Lord Vitthal. People carry saffron banners during this procession. More than a pilgrimage, it is a grand annual celebration that has united generations of Warkaris through faith and shared devotion.
Wari is a ritual associated with the Warkari panth, a religious movement within Vaishnavaism in Maharashtra. Though there are four waris held in a year in the Hindu months of Chaitra, Magh, Ashadh and Kartik, the Ashadhi wari is the most important one among them.
The yatra generally starts from the samadhis of saint-poets and ends at Pandharpur on the 11th day of the bright fortnight of Ashadh, which is called Ashadhi Ekadashi. It takes about 21 days for the completion of this walk. The purpose of undertaking this yatra by Warkaris is the reinforcement of their belief and respect for their sant-kavis.
Many processions take place in the pilgrimage. But the Palkhi processions of Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram are the oldest and most significant. Dnyaneshwar, who lived during the 13th century, was a saint who penned the Dnyaneshwari, which is a Marathi translation of the Bhagavad Gita. Tukaram was a poet in the 17th century who wrote devotional abhangas praising Lord Vitthal. Tukaram also initiated the practice of carrying the padukas or sacred sandals of saints along with the pilgrimage.
During the first part of the 19th century, Haibatrao Baba Arphalkar reformulated the processions. This was accomplished through the introduction of decorated palkees being mounted on chariots and strict timetables. Another important ritual in the pilgrimage is the ringan, which involves a horse race. Devotees believe the riderless horse is guided by the saint himself.
Lord Vitthal and the legend of Pundalik
At the end of the Pandharpur Wari, devotees seek blessings at the Vitthal Rukmini Temple at Pandharpur. The black statue of Lord Vitthal is depicted standing with hands on the waist. It is believed that the god visited the devoted saint Pundalik in his lifetime. While looking after his parents, Pundalik made Vitthal sit on a brick for him, giving the deity his signature posture and name.
The Pandharpur wari is frequently referred to as a sohla, which means festival. The palkhis, chariots, and other devotional items are adorned with flowers, while the towns en route give a colourful welcome to the pilgrims through their fairs.
The majority of Warkaris belong to agricultural villages and move around in groups. Most of them depend on the community for their basic needs like food and lodging. Some people even sleep in the open when the resting places are fully occupied. Long distances, rains, and lack of resources do not dampen their spirits. Songs, bhajans, kirtans, and folk dances revive their spirits till they reach Pandharpur.