Pandharpur wari: The 800-year-old pilgrimage that brings lakhs of devotees to Lord Vitthal's abode

Pandharpur wari is one of the most ancient and renowned religious practices in Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of people take part in this activity. They travel on foot from various regions of Maharashtra to Pandharpur, which is known as the land of Lord Vitthal. People carry saffron banners during this procession. More than a pilgrimage, it is a grand annual celebration that has united generations of Warkaris through faith and shared devotion.

Pandharpur wari: A centuries-old tradition rooted in the Warkari faith

Wari is a ritual associated with the Warkari panth, a religious movement within Vaishnavaism in Maharashtra. Though there are four waris held in a year in the Hindu months of Chaitra, Magh, Ashadh and Kartik, the Ashadhi wari is the most important one among them.