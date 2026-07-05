Houses of Goa: Do not miss this Gerard da Cunha wonder museum

No matter where you are put up in Goa, book a cab and visit Salvador do Mundo in Porvorim village. Geographically, it marks the southernmost tip of North Goa. Once inside the village you would eventually find your way towards the-ship shaped house which is the Houses of Goa museum. It is interesting to note how the museum is ship-shaped giving way to both the whimsical and maritime halt, Goa was. Conceptualised and opened to the public since 1997, the interiors of this museum takes every visitor on a voyage of Goan culture. It documents thoroughly what might have otherwise been lost to the newer generations through models, photographs, furniture, installations and more.

What stays constant throughout is how Konkani, the local style of the Western Ghats, and Portuguese culture came together to form a unique visual language. These find traces in the ornate gateways, door arches, shell window grills, wrought iron oval mirrors and more. The garden outside with it colourful blooms is also metaphorical in showcasing the colourful and vibrant nature of the locals which find a direct reflection in their houses. The museum is divided into three levels where the first is about the sprawling history of Goa, the second level goes into details of Goan houses focusing on old photographs, postcards, sculptures, railings, pavements and more, and the third level is a electronic amalgamation of Portuguese and local-Goan aesthetics that paved that way for what is now defined as Goan-style architecture. This comprises slightly whimsical, very colourful and antique aesthetics.