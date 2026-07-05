Houses of Goa: Do not miss this Gerard da Cunha wonder museum

When you talk about Goa, it’s usually the vibrant beach life, little shacks-in-the-beach serving great food, or simply taking a stroll amid picturesque landscape. But Goa is way more than that. One cannot forget that it used to be an important trade port. It is unmissable that the Portuguese entered West-India through Goa and settled down. One cannot omit the contribution of maritime support and freedom fighters emerging from Goa during the Independence struggle. In this article, we zoom into the architectural impact of the Portuguese in Goa, which led to the birth of ‘Goan-style’ buildings, what they mean, and how architect Gerard de Cunha built the House of Museums to preserve this crucial socio-cultural evolution.
No matter where you are put up in Goa, book a cab and visit Salvador do Mundo in Porvorim village. Geographically, it marks the southernmost tip of North Goa. Once inside the village you would eventually find your way towards the-ship shaped house which is the Houses of Goa museum. It is interesting to note how the museum is ship-shaped giving way to both the whimsical and maritime halt, Goa was. Conceptualised and opened to the public since 1997, the interiors of this museum takes every visitor on a voyage of Goan culture. It documents thoroughly what might have otherwise been lost to the newer generations through models, photographs, furniture, installations and more.
What stays constant throughout is how Konkani, the local style of the Western Ghats, and Portuguese culture came together to form a unique visual language. These find traces in the ornate gateways, door arches, shell window grills, wrought iron oval mirrors and more. The garden outside with it colourful blooms is also metaphorical in showcasing the colourful and vibrant nature of the locals which find a direct reflection in their houses. The museum is divided into three levels where the first is about the sprawling history of Goa, the second level goes into details of Goan houses focusing on old photographs, postcards, sculptures, railings, pavements and more, and the third level is a electronic amalgamation of Portuguese and local-Goan aesthetics that paved that way for what is now defined as Goan-style architecture. This comprises slightly whimsical, very colourful and antique aesthetics.
Thus, if you want to discover this important part of Goan history and heritage, do not give this museum a skip. It is also a place of interest for architecture and art students to broaden their understanding of socio-cultural influences on community and architecture. The museum is ticketed with a nominal charge per head. It is open every day (except public holidays) between 10 am and 7:30 pm. And when here, don’t forget to stop by at the in-house café for a sumptuous meal!