Just watched Main Vaapas Aaunga? Explore these partition museums around the world

When we talk about Partition, the first name that comes to mind is India. But beyond India, there are other countries that have undergone partition or displacement. The people have faced the same trauma of leaving their known surroundings overnight which just a handful of objects. The people have felt the pain of losing everything they knew to be their world in seconds and moving over beyond borders to create a new identity. On top of that, they faced a lifelong pain of moving away from familiar sights, people, and harboring the hope of returning one day. The same sentiment is doing the rounds these days with Imtiaz Ali’s new movie Main Vaapas Aaunga. And while one appreciates the movie, here are five museums around the world that reflect the stories of many Jiya and Keenu.

5 Partition museums around the world that should be on your bucket list

Planning to visit Amritsar, Germany, Poland etc, then make a stop at some of the partition museums around the world. Many of these might not have a name which clearly spells out the horrors of partition, but their displays constitute the same.