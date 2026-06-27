Main Vapaas Aaunga’s writer Nayanika Mahtani shares her grandparents’ real-life partition stories

Main Vapaas Aaunga is a movie that stems from the realm of memory, migration, and the inner emotional scars of Partition. The script has been written by Nayanika Mahtani, and the project revolves around personal family memories, which seem to blur the thin line between life and filmmaking. Nayanika has infused her own ancestral tales into the script. For her, this movie is more than just another project; it is a way of returning to people and places through stories.

Nayanika Mahtani shared her nani’s Sargodha memories through her Instagram

Nayanika Mahtani’s nani's Sargodha home was filled with orchards that had keenu fruits, which reportedly inspired Vedang Rain's character name in Main Vapaas Aaunga. In one of the old photographs of her in her ancestral home, a life before the partition altered everything for good. Shortly after getting married to her husband, she moved to New Delhi because he was posted there. It all started with the partition.