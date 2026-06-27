Kylie Jenner sued by ex-chef over miscarriage during high-risk pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s glamour empire has landed in ugly territory again — this time with allegations that a former personal chef suffered a miscarriage after being pushed through punishing work demands during a high-risk pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner faces explosive lawsuit over former chef's miscarriage claim

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to the complaint, the former chef says she repeatedly informed management she was dealing with a high-risk pregnancy and needed accommodations. Instead, she claims she was expected to continue working long hours, lifting heavy items, and powering through physically demanding events tied to Jenner’s household. The chef says the stress and physical strain contributed to a miscarriage earlier this year.