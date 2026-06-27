Kylie Jenner sued by ex-chef over miscarriage during high-risk pregnancy

Kylie Jenner’s glamour empire has landed in ugly territory again — this time with allegations that a former personal chef suffered a miscarriage after being pushed through punishing work demands during a high-risk pregnancy.
The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. According to the complaint, the former chef says she repeatedly informed management she was dealing with a high-risk pregnancy and needed accommodations. Instead, she claims she was expected to continue working long hours, lifting heavy items, and powering through physically demanding events tied to Jenner’s household. The chef says the stress and physical strain contributed to a miscarriage earlier this year.
The suit reportedly names Jenner and her management operation, alleging pregnancy discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and labor violations. Kylie herself has not publicly responded to the claims as of publication.
Celebrity homes have increasingly become mini corporations without the structure or scrutiny of actual corporations. Chefs, nannies, assistants, drivers, housekeepers are often expected to function on impossible schedules while navigating the chaos of ultra-rich clients.
The lawsuit comes at a time when audiences are less willing to romanticise billionaire excess. The old formula — post a carefully lit Instagram carousel and wait for the headlines to disappear — does not work as cleanly anymore, especially when allegations involve pregnancy and worker treatment.
Of course, allegations are still allegations. A lawsuit is one side of the story, not a final verdict. But reputationally, this is the kind of case that sticks. It cuts through PR because it hits an emotional nerve: a woman allegedly asking for basic protection during pregnancy and claiming she was ignored inside one of the most heavily curated celebrity brands on Earth.
Kylie’s public image has long relied on immaculate presentation, but this may become harder to airbrush away. Lip kits are easy to relaunch. Public sympathy is not.
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