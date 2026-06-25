Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant Victoria once dated Callum Turner, and revealed something surprising

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in a glamorous setting back in May. As fans are continuing to drool over their love story, Callum’s alleged ex-girlfriend Victoria Villarroel has come up with an interesting insight about her relationship with the actor. The duo dated for a brief span and she has opened up on how Callum is now embracing the exact things that he once told was a no-go for him.
In a resurfaced clip from a podcast, Victoria opened up about a hurtful phase of her life when she had to part ways with the British actor Callum Turner. On the clip, she rather sloshed her ex, referring allegedly to the actor, and explained how her ex, whom she dated back in 2023, would hate holding hands in public and how the concept of paparazzi would boil his blood. He was never a fan of high class red carpet appearances like the Met Gala, yet in 2025, he attended the same high-profile event with Dua Lipa.
Victoria said, “This man would be like, ‘I would never date somebody that gets paparazzied. I would never date a famous person. I would never go to the Met Gala, that’s corny. I would never, I would never, I would never”.
She also mentioned that he would never let her post their photos on social media, maintaining a profile that's highly secretive and private.
Further, she went on to describe the worst part of it all and opened up on how her ex met with the new girl, “Oh my God, they met — my ex-boyfriend is now engaged to someone who he met while he was having dinner with me. She sat next to us at this restaurant in London, whatever, which is crazy.”
These claims seem to be credible enough, given Callum’s preference for keeping his relationships extremely private over the years.
Victoria on the professional front is an influencer, model, and best known for serving as the executive assistant to reality star Kylie Jenner.
Callum and Dua started dating back in 2024 and announced their engagement in 2025. On May 31, 2026 the duo tied the knot and officiated their relationship, marking a beginning of a new chapter.
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