Kylie Jenner’s ex-assistant Victoria once dated Callum Turner, and revealed something surprising

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner tied the knot in a glamorous setting back in May. As fans are continuing to drool over their love story, Callum’s alleged ex-girlfriend Victoria Villarroel has come up with an interesting insight about her relationship with the actor. The duo dated for a brief span and she has opened up on how Callum is now embracing the exact things that he once told was a no-go for him.

‘I’d never date a famous person’: Callum Turner’s ex recalls his past views

In a resurfaced clip from a podcast, Victoria opened up about a hurtful phase of her life when she had to part ways with the British actor Callum Turner. On the clip, she rather sloshed her ex, referring allegedly to the actor, and explained how her ex, whom she dated back in 2023, would hate holding hands in public and how the concept of paparazzi would boil his blood. He was never a fan of high class red carpet appearances like the Met Gala, yet in 2025, he attended the same high-profile event with Dua Lipa.

Victoria said, “This man would be like, ‘I would never date somebody that gets paparazzied. I would never date a famous person. I would never go to the Met Gala, that’s corny. I would never, I would never, I would never”.

She also mentioned that he would never let her post their photos on social media, maintaining a profile that's highly secretive and private.