Do you know Dua Lipa's husband Callum Turner had a relationship with this Marvel star?

Callum Turner and Vanessa Kirby stayed together for almost five years prior to separating, as reported in the early part of 2020. According to sources, the separation occurred during the period when they both were concentrating on their respective acting careers, which apparently caused some distance between them, eventually resulting in a rift. According some insider sources, their careers impacted their connection and eventually it led to a breakup. During their relationship, they maintained a low-key relationship.

Vanessa Kirby has had a romantic relationship with Paul Rabil since they split in 2022. It was reported she's announced her pregnancy for 2025 and there are also engagement rumours, but none has been confirmed yet. Vanessa Kirby has starred in multiple film roles including Marvel's Eternals and the Mission Impossible franchise.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started their relationship after meeting each other at a Masters of the Air after-party in 2024, followed by the rumours that the couple had gotten engaged in 2025. But marriage-related information has yet to be confirmed officially.