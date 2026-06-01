Do you know Dua Lipa's husband Callum Turner had a relationship with this Marvel star?

According to reports, Dua Lipa has tied the knot with Callum Turner. With photos of the wedding doing the rounds on social media, people's focus has now moved onto the breakup of Callum Turner and Marvel actress Vanessa Kirby. Callum Turner had dated Vanessa Kirby back in 2014 after meeting her at Queen & Country.
This relationship gradually developed into romantic love. 2015 marked the beginning of Vanessa and Callum Turner's relationship. However, they kept their relationship very private - rarely ever going out together. Speaking to an interviewer in 2018, Vanessa referred to Callum as being one of her closest friends and said that their relationship was incredibly fantastic. They met on set, which helped ease the transition from coworkers to friends to partners.
Callum Turner and Vanessa Kirby stayed together for almost five years prior to separating, as reported in the early part of 2020. According to sources, the separation occurred during the period when they both were concentrating on their respective acting careers, which apparently caused some distance between them, eventually resulting in a rift. According some insider sources, their careers impacted their connection and eventually it led to a breakup. During their relationship, they maintained a low-key relationship.
Vanessa Kirby has had a romantic relationship with Paul Rabil since they split in 2022. It was reported she's announced her pregnancy for 2025 and there are also engagement rumours, but none has been confirmed yet. Vanessa Kirby has starred in multiple film roles including Marvel's Eternals and the Mission Impossible franchise.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner started their relationship after meeting each other at a Masters of the Air after-party in 2024, followed by the rumours that the couple had gotten engaged in 2025. But marriage-related information has yet to be confirmed officially.