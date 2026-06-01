Dua Lipa marries Callum Turner! Inside their secret London wedding. Watch the video

Pop superstar Dua Lipa is officially married! The singer tied the knot with actor Callum Turner in an intimate ceremony at London’s historic Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by close friends and family. The newlyweds are reportedly set to host a lavish three-day wedding extravaganza in Palermo, Sicily, from June 5–7 at the breathtaking 17th-century Villa Valguarnera. With celebrity guests like Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, and Simon Porte Jacquemus expected to attend, this is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year!