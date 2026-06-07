Dua Lipa's Italy wedding: Adele and Shakira spotted partying in Sicily

The wedding celebrations of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are still making headlines, especially with Adele and Shakira being some of the most sought-after guests at Dua Lipa’s Italy wedding. Viral photos posted online showed that both of the music legends were among the guests, who arrived in Sicily for the wedding celebrations.
Adele turned up looking fabulous in the company of her fiancé Rich Paul. The Skyfall singer donned a stunning pastel ice blue satin halter gown that had a draping crisscross neckline and a fully exposed back. Adele was also wearing a bold sash that hung down from the neck line. The dress had an elegant column cut that hugged the figure perfectly, and then trailed on the ground in soft lines. The silver watch, diamond studs in her ears, side-parted blonde hair, and nude lips elevated the attire.
For Dua Lipa’s Italy wedding, Shakira was spotted wearing a structured, black, strapless mini corset dress with a clearly outlined sweetheart neckline. This dress had boning in the upper part and diagonal cutouts from mesh in the form of a sheer skirt, providing an interesting and unusual style. The outfit was completed by super long hair in a caramel shade; a perfect summer wedding look.
Apart from singers Adele and Shakira, many other celebrities arrived at Dua Lipa’s Italy wedding. Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX and her husband George Daniel, Mark Ronson, the music producer, and Grace Gummer were some of the notable celebrities who attended the ceremony in Palermo.
The celebrations got off to an official start with the welcome party on Thursday night. Dua Lipa wore a sleeveless wedding gown by Bottega Veneta which had a stunning feathered skirt. Her hair was flowing loose, and she was seen cuddling with Callum Turner in his tan suit.
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