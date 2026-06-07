Dua Lipa's Italy wedding: Adele and Shakira spotted partying in Sicily

The wedding celebrations of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are still making headlines, especially with Adele and Shakira being some of the most sought-after guests at Dua Lipa’s Italy wedding. Viral photos posted online showed that both of the music legends were among the guests, who arrived in Sicily for the wedding celebrations.

Pictures of Adele and Shakira in Dua Lipa’s Italy wedding go viral

Adele turned up looking fabulous in the company of her fiancé Rich Paul. The Skyfall singer donned a stunning pastel ice blue satin halter gown that had a draping crisscross neckline and a fully exposed back. Adele was also wearing a bold sash that hung down from the neck line. The dress had an elegant column cut that hugged the figure perfectly, and then trailed on the ground in soft lines. The silver watch, diamond studs in her ears, side-parted blonde hair, and nude lips elevated the attire.