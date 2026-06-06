Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33, found dead at Hangzhou home

Before acting, Jin Ze worked as a fashion model and reportedly walked at Milan Men’s Fashion Week — a background that translated easily onscreen. Producers adore his camera-friendly crispness, but he was more appealing for his reserve than for his theatrical performances. He was in a quieter lane in an industry designed for virality.

Word of his sudden death circulated quickly on Chinese social media on Friday. His fans shared old interviews, drama footage, and behind-the-scenes photos. Many celebrities and coworkers described him as skilled, kind, and discreet in their online condolences.

In the recent years, Chinese entertainment has grown a wide fan base around the world thanks to streaming services and short-form dramas. The now late actor Jin Ze may not have been an international household name, but he belonged to the growing class of actors helping fuel that expansion — recognisable, bankable and constantly present on viewers’ screens. Now, suddenly, gone at 33.