Chinese actor Jin Ze dies at 33, found dead at Hangzhou home

Chinese actor and model Jin Ze has passed away at the age of 33. He was found dead at his Hangzhou home on June 4, according to a statement issued by his agency two days later. The company did not reveal the cause of death, in addition to asking for privacy and warning against speculation on the internet.
Jin Ze's, aka Zhang Jiawei, was well-known among Chinese romance drama lovers. With shows like Legally Romance, Forget You Remember Love, and Begin, he built a loyal following. He often took on roles of the sophisticated, emotionally distant protagonist that C-drama fans like. He was never the most prominent figure in the room, he never sparked scandals, and he was never intimately linked to tabloid chaos.
Before acting, Jin Ze worked as a fashion model and reportedly walked at Milan Men’s Fashion Week — a background that translated easily onscreen. Producers adore his camera-friendly crispness, but he was more appealing for his reserve than for his theatrical performances. He was in a quieter lane in an industry designed for virality.
Word of his sudden death circulated quickly on Chinese social media on Friday. His fans shared old interviews, drama footage, and behind-the-scenes photos. Many celebrities and coworkers described him as skilled, kind, and discreet in their online condolences.
In the recent years, Chinese entertainment has grown a wide fan base around the world thanks to streaming services and short-form dramas. The now late actor Jin Ze may not have been an international household name, but he belonged to the growing class of actors helping fuel that expansion — recognisable, bankable and constantly present on viewers’ screens. Now, suddenly, gone at 33.
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