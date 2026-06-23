As Puri gets ready for Rathyatra, here are 5 interesting facts about the sacred chariot

Before you immerse yourself in the spectacular sights, sounds and spirituality of the Rathyatra coming up next month, here are five anecdotes about the mighty Festival of chariots that take place annually in Puri.

5 interesting facts about Puri’s Rathyatra chariot

Puri’s Rathyatra is one of the most famous and anticipated festivals during the monsoon. And as it is all set to kick off from July 16 this year, here are some interesting anecdotes about the Chariot.