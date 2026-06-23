As Puri gets ready for Rathyatra, here are 5 interesting facts about the sacred chariot

Before you immerse yourself in the spectacular sights, sounds and spirituality of the Rathyatra coming up next month, here are five anecdotes about the mighty Festival of chariots that take place annually in Puri.
Puri’s Rathyatra is one of the most famous and anticipated festivals during the monsoon. And as it is all set to kick off from July 16 this year, here are some interesting anecdotes about the Chariot.
The Rathyatra translates to the Festival of Chariots in English. Truly so, there are in fact not one but three different chariots where Jagannath, Balaram and Subhadra travel. Each chariot has different specifications. While Jagannath’s is called Nandaghosh, standing 44ft tall with 18 wheels; Balaram’s is known as Taladhwaja. It is 43 feet tall and has 14 wheels. Moreover, Subhadra’s chariot is called Devadalana with 12 wheels and standing at 42 ft.
Every year, the chariot making activity starts from Akshay Tritiya. Almost 1400 artisans work on it, and they carve the chariot from wood. Measurements are not allowed to be taken via modern equipments and thus, they still rely on their expertise, generational knowledge and hand movements for accuracy. Moreover, these chariots do not have a speck of iron in them. All nails are made of special wood. Jagannath’s chariot is red and yellow in colour, while Balaram's is red and green; Subhadra’s chariot is black and red.
Did you know that each chariot is pulled by four horses? The chariot of Jagannath is served by four white horses called Haridashwa, Balakha, Shankha, and Shweta. Subhadra’s chariot is pulled by female red horses called Aparajita, Machika, Rachika, and Jita. Balaram’s chariot is pulled by black horses called Ghoda, Swananabha, Tribra and Dirghasharma.
Apart from four female horses, only women are allowed to push and pull Subhadra’s chariot. This is in keeping with maintaining feminine sanctity. In fact, it is said that even after almost 100 people pull the chariot, it doesn’t move for a few hours. And that too, the chariot has to be pulled and pushed on both ends. While Jagannath and Balaram’s chariots are pulled and pushed by men, Subhadra’s chariot is handled only by women.