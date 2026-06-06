What is the Samarpan E-Hundi service at Jagannath Temple in Puri?

Pilgrims at the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri will soon be able to make their contributions via the internet, as the Government of Odisha is contemplating an online E-Hundi facility to bring about reforms in temple donations.
After receiving numerous appeals from devotees within India as well as abroad, the government of Odisha and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) are now deliberating on the introduction of E-Hundi facility. This matter was brought up during a meeting led by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan where the officials looked into the feasibility of introducing the facility under the name of Samarpan.
It was further proposed that the E-Hundi system be exempt from taxes on contributions and robust security measures should be taken to prevent any kind of cyber theft. Presently, one of the busiest pilgrim places in India is Shree Jagannath Temple located at Puri, where Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are worshipped. It is customary practice for pilgrims to make monetary contributions in hundis which are locked boxes located inside the temple premises.
Using the suggested technology, worshippers will have the ability to make their donations from all corners of the globe. With the introduction of this system, it is anticipated that there will be an improvement in the flow of funds to improve infrastructure development and restoration efforts at the shrine. The E-Hundi facility seeks to embrace modernisation in the process of making offerings without undermining their sacred nature.
The Shree Jagannath Temple remains popular with millions of pilgrims who come to worship on a yearly basis, especially when there is the annual Rath Yatra event where the gods are paraded around in chariots that earn global recognition. The development of the online platform is meant to enhance these activities rather than take away from them.
Strict vigilance and transparency in all the digital transactions have also been highlighted by the authorities. Technical measures will be taken to ensure that the donor information and the modes of donation payments are secure. The government will consider policies that provide tax benefits on donations as well. This entire system will become a milestone in ensuring modernization of temple donations without compromising the age-old tradition of faith.