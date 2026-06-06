What is the Samarpan E-Hundi service at Jagannath Temple in Puri?

Pilgrims at the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri will soon be able to make their contributions via the internet, as the Government of Odisha is contemplating an online E-Hundi facility to bring about reforms in temple donations.

E-Hundi service for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri moves towards digital donations

After receiving numerous appeals from devotees within India as well as abroad, the government of Odisha and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) are now deliberating on the introduction of E-Hundi facility. This matter was brought up during a meeting led by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan where the officials looked into the feasibility of introducing the facility under the name of Samarpan.