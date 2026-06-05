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What is the PreSecure service that lets you skip long security queues at Bengaluru airport?

PreSecure allows travellers at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 1 to reserve security screening slots and use a dedicated lane
PreSecure allows Terminal 1 passengers to book security screening time slots through the BLR Pulse app
PreSecure debuts at Bengaluru Airport, offering reserved security screening slots for travellers
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Passengers flying from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport can now reserve a security slot online. BIAL launched this pilot program called PreSecure to speed up check-in and make things run smoother. Right now, it’s free, and folks can use a special security line at Terminal 1. This service is just for Terminal 1 and aims to ease the process for travellers.

What Is PreSecure and how does it work at Bengaluru airport?

PreSecure allows users to select a specific time window for completing security screenings prior to arriving at the airport. Users who have made a reservation can utilize the pre-screened lane, which is designed to expedite the passengers' wait times, particularly during peak travel times. Currently, this service is exclusively available at Terminal 1, which is used by IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet and Alliance Air for domestic travel.

How can you book a slot?

Passengers can use the BLR Pulse mobile app for this service. They open the app, scan their boarding pass, and pick an available security screening slot. Bookings can be made up to 75 minutes before departure.

Travellers can use the PreSecure lane at Terminal 1's security screening near check-in counter 86. This dedicated lane aims to offer a faster route through security, especially during busy hours.

Is the PreSecure service free for passengers?

Yes, the service is currently free as part of the pilot program. However, reports suggest that Bangalore airport authorities might change that. After they finish the trial period, they're thinking about charging for it. They also have plans to expand it to Terminal 2 down the line.

Who is eligible to avail this?

The pilot service for Terminal 1 is open to all departing passengers, not just a select few. You don't have to be in a premium class or fly a certain airline. Simply download the app and book your spot to use the service if you're flying from there.

Why BIAL has launched this service?

To make room for more domestic travellers, Bengaluru Airport shifted its international operations to Terminal 2. Now, they're repurposing old international areas, adding check-in counters, and increasing security lanes to manage the surge in passengers. This expansion at Terminal 1 keeps up with the rising traffic.

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Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru
PreSecure
Bengaluru Airport security screening