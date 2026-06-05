What is the PreSecure service that lets you skip long security queues at Bengaluru airport?

How can you book a slot?

Passengers can use the BLR Pulse mobile app for this service. They open the app, scan their boarding pass, and pick an available security screening slot. Bookings can be made up to 75 minutes before departure.

Travellers can use the PreSecure lane at Terminal 1's security screening near check-in counter 86. This dedicated lane aims to offer a faster route through security, especially during busy hours.

Is the PreSecure service free for passengers?

Yes, the service is currently free as part of the pilot program. However, reports suggest that Bangalore airport authorities might change that. After they finish the trial period, they're thinking about charging for it. They also have plans to expand it to Terminal 2 down the line.

Who is eligible to avail this?

The pilot service for Terminal 1 is open to all departing passengers, not just a select few. You don't have to be in a premium class or fly a certain airline. Simply download the app and book your spot to use the service if you're flying from there.

Why BIAL has launched this service?

To make room for more domestic travellers, Bengaluru Airport shifted its international operations to Terminal 2. Now, they're repurposing old international areas, adding check-in counters, and increasing security lanes to manage the surge in passengers. This expansion at Terminal 1 keeps up with the rising traffic.