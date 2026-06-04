Why Indian tourists no longer need a transit visa at German airports?

Germany's transit visa rule for Indians has officially been erased. Indian travellers are no longer required to obtain a Schengen Airport Transit Visa (Type A) at German airports starting on 3rd June 2026, and they will now be able to transfer between international terminals within Germany without needing to leave the international zone. There are conditions that must be met to qualify for this change; however, many travellers will benefit from reduced transit delays as a result of this policy change.

Germany's transit visa rule for Indians: What has changed?

In January 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared this change during his first trip to India on the 12th and 13th. Now, Indian passport holders can transit at German airports like Frankfurt and Munich on their way to non-Schengen places. The exemption is only for passengers staying in the international transit area. They can't leave it or the transit zone. Also, travellers must continue on to a non-Schengen country within 24 hours. So, they don't need a visa for this time period.