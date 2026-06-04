Why Indian tourists no longer need a transit visa at German airports?

Germany's transit visa rule for Indians has officially been erased. Indian travellers are no longer required to obtain a Schengen Airport Transit Visa (Type A) at German airports starting on 3rd June 2026, and they will now be able to transfer between international terminals within Germany without needing to leave the international zone. There are conditions that must be met to qualify for this change; however, many travellers will benefit from reduced transit delays as a result of this policy change.
In January 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared this change during his first trip to India on the 12th and 13th. Now, Indian passport holders can transit at German airports like Frankfurt and Munich on their way to non-Schengen places. The exemption is only for passengers staying in the international transit area. They can't leave it or the transit zone. Also, travellers must continue on to a non-Schengen country within 24 hours. So, they don't need a visa for this time period.
However, Germany's transit visa for Indians only lets you pass through, not enter Germany or any Schengen countries. If you want to leave the airport during your layover, you still need the right visa for that. Travellers need to know about this important rule too.
Germany Visa’s official site says, "If your transit involves more than one Schengen country, the 'transit privilege' does not apply, and you will need a Schengen tourist visa. This is because exiting the transit area in one Schengen country constitutes entry into the Schengen Zone, even for a brief period."
Traveling through Germany and then to a non-Schengen country might still need a Schengen visa. The flight connection exemption is just for brief stopovers, changing flights, to get to a non-Schengen place.
This change will help students, professionals, families, and other long-distance travellers from India. Germany's move to remove the airport transit visa makes things easier. Germany's transit visa rule for Indians saves on paperwork, cuts down costs, and simplifies travel plans. So, Indians don't have to stress about visas when they're just transiting.
This move increases flight options through major German airports, making travel less risky since fewer people will miss visa docs. For Indians connecting through Germany, it's now quicker, simpler, and more convenient.