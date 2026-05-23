Ebola virus on the rise again: All you need to know about symptoms, spread and new travel restrictions

A few days down the line, the condition can advance to a more serious stage. This is marked by symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, confusion, redness of eyes, rash on the skin, unexplained bruising or bleeding. Other symptoms include vomiting of blood and black tarry stool.

Fresh travel alerts have been announced by the health officials in reaction to the prevailing Ebola outbreaks as well. In a statement made by the CDC, travellers coming from areas that are affected by the virus might be subjected to additional medical checks when they land at airports or ports of entry.

People traveling from affected areas have been asked to keep a watch on their health condition for the next 21 days because this is the longest period up to which the virus of the Ebola disease can remain dormant inside one's body. In case anyone gets a fever, feels weak, or vomits, he or she should immediately go to see a doctor.

It has been claimed by the CDC that the direct risk posed to the general populace continues to be minimal, but it should be noted that the authorities have been observing the developments quite closely considering the ongoing outbreaks in parts of Africa.