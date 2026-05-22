Running for your life: Can marathons cause colon cancer?

If you have participated in any of the marathon or ultra-marathon races, then you know how your body feels after crossing the finish line. Whether it is sore muscles or severe gastrointestinal pain, endurance events put pressure on our biological processes to the maximum extent. However, does participating in endurance sports, such as running many miles in one event, mean being at an increased risk of developing colon cancer?

Do marathons affect your gut health?

Runners who fear that their race-induced stomach ache may eventually develop into something worse can rest assured that the science shows a different picture. In fact, endurance running serves as a strong protection against bowel cancer.