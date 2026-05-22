Running for your life: Can marathons cause colon cancer?

If you have participated in any of the marathon or ultra-marathon races, then you know how your body feels after crossing the finish line. Whether it is sore muscles or severe gastrointestinal pain, endurance events put pressure on our biological processes to the maximum extent. However, does participating in endurance sports, such as running many miles in one event, mean being at an increased risk of developing colon cancer?
Runners who fear that their race-induced stomach ache may eventually develop into something worse can rest assured that the science shows a different picture. In fact, endurance running serves as a strong protection against bowel cancer.
Specifically, physical activity cuts down the probability of getting colon cancer by 24 percent. Scientists Zeynep Oruç and Muhammed Ali Kaplan emphasise that higher levels of physical activity reduce the risk significantly. Moreover, it has been shown that physical activity results in lower levels of precancerous polyps in the intestines.
What about the high level of stress involved in ultra marathons? Indeed, crossing the 26.2-mile mark leads to acute problems such as stomach inflammation. However, Volker Scheer et al. confirm that although extended running causes inflammation and gastrointestinal disorders, it leads to numerous positive physiological changes in the gastrointestinal tract and a lower rate of colon cancers. According to Volker, the beneficial effects are mainly due to the fact that intense physical activity positively impacts the functioning of our gut microbes and metabolism.
In other words, even though your gastrointestinal tract might experience some temporary distress during an exhausting 50-mile run, the positive adaptations will greatly outweigh any negative effects. Extended runs promote the development of the body's gastrointestinal physiology and create a physiological milieu that prevents tumour formation.
Therefore, put on your running shoes confidently. Even though marathon preparation requires adequate recovery because of inflammation, you have been helping your colon stay healthy by running all these miles.