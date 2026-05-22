Shaan’s wife Radhika Mukherjee talks about battling depression, calls it the ‘hardest phase’ of her life

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for the beautiful birthday wishes, the love, the calls, the messages and the warmth. I felt every bit of it. This year feels different. Personal. Powerful. Full circle.”

Radhika further revealed that she had gone through severe depression and credited her husband Shaan and family for helping her navigate through the dark phase.

She wrote, “I’ve never hidden the fact that I went through depression. It was one of the hardest phases of my life. But I also never stopped believing that healing was possible and I know I could not have done it without the unwavering support of my family .. my husband @singer_shaan , my children @sohamukherji @maahiforyou my sisters and my parents who held me through it all.”