The Mandalorian and Grogu ending explained: The heartwarming twist redefining the Star Wars galaxy

Star Wars makes its return to the big screen after a break of seven years with The Mandalorian and Grogu. This movie directed by Jon Favreau showcases the Disney+ duo’s journey from television to movies in their biggest adventure with thrilling aerial combat, gigantic creatures and touching moments.
In the movie, bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young companion are sent to rescue Rotta, son of the feared gangster Jabba, in order to help him find his father. He goes with the assignment given by Colonel Ward of the New Republic. While performing his task, his mission becomes difficult when he is double-crossed by the greedy Hutt Twins, who poison him in a dragon snake pit.
In such a way, the movie presents its true twist, breaking the entire dynamic of the franchise. Without Din’s help, Grogu turns into the one who will need to be protected. Alongside with the assistance of some locals from Anzellan, Grogu works hard on securing an antidote, and in 20 minutes of silence, Grogu shows his abilities as a warrior, thus becoming one. It is a perfect illustration of the ultimate message of this film — the old people will protect the young, and soon enough, the young will protect the older ones.
It was expected that the movie would tease the audience with the hints about Grand Admiral Thrawn, but Jon decides to give an entirely unique finish. After a stunning battle against Hutt’s stronghold with Sigourney piloting a starfighter, Rotta chooses to stop his lineage of crime and joins the New Republic. As for Din and Grogu, they take off from Coruscant into space, with Grogu as a pilot of their ship. It seems that the creators decided not to create any plot twists and hints, thus showing that there is an alternative for Star Wars movies.