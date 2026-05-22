The Mandalorian and Grogu ending explained: The heartwarming twist redefining the Star Wars galaxy

Star Wars makes its return to the big screen after a break of seven years with The Mandalorian and Grogu. This movie directed by Jon Favreau showcases the Disney+ duo’s journey from television to movies in their biggest adventure with thrilling aerial combat, gigantic creatures and touching moments.

From foundling to protector: How Grogu’s emotional final stand changes Star Wars forever

In the movie, bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young companion are sent to rescue Rotta, son of the feared gangster Jabba, in order to help him find his father. He goes with the assignment given by Colonel Ward of the New Republic. While performing his task, his mission becomes difficult when he is double-crossed by the greedy Hutt Twins, who poison him in a dragon snake pit.