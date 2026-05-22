What’s up Chennai: Events between May 22 and May 28

No plans for the week? No problem, we got you covered. Here are a few events happenning in the city that might be of your interest.
May 22 | RA Puram
Experience an extraordinary sonic journey at the interactive multimedia show Melodies in Slow Motion, presented by sarod virtuoso Soumik Datta. This immersive headphone performance translates the microscopic rhythms of nature into live music, blending classical instrumentation with field recordings. INR 250 onwards. From 5 pm. At Offbeat Music Ventures.
May 24 | Triplicane
Capture the morning light and timeless architecture of one of Chennai’s oldest neighbourhoods on the Community Dwellings of Triplicane heritage photo walk. Organised by Madras Photo Bloggers in association with TTDC and Tamil Nadu Tourism, this guided walk is led by photographer Srivatsan Sankaran and focuses on visual storytelling through temple streets, heritage homes, and candid daily rituals. Registration required. 6 am to 8 am.
May 22 | Rutland Gate
Beat the heat with a curation of elevated separates at the exclusive preview of The Sweet Summer Edit ’26. This thoughtful collection brings together contemporary labels like Ayaka, Surmaye, and Stoique, offering effortless, lightweight styles designed to keep you chic and comfortable all season long. Till May 23. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.
May 23 | T Nagar
If you are a coffee aficionado, then here’s your chance to discover the world of speciality brews at Coffee Inception - 2, a sensory workshop designed specifically for coffee beginners. This interactive morning session explores the global history of coffee culture and the differences between Arabica and Robusta, complete with a guided tasting experience to kickstart your journey. INR 1,499. 9 am to 11.30 am. At The Perch.
May 22 | Perungudi
Catch the final stretch of the cricket season at Twist, where IPL nights are transformed into a massive match-day party. The lively sports hub is hosting daily live screenings alongside a line-up of festive deals, including a buy-two-get-one-free offer on domestic pours, dedicated beer buckets, and an all-inclusive 90-minute unlimited beverage and starters package. Offers from INR 1,450++. Till May 31. 11 am to 11 pm. At Twist, Turyaa Chennai.
May 22 | Thiruvanmiyur
Discover a rich treasure trove of regional crafts at the Karigar Haat Handicraft and Handloom Exhibition. Bringing together rural weavers and artisans from across 15 states, the shopping bazaar features everything from fabled Dhaka muslin Jamdaani saris and Kashmiri Pashmina shawls to Saharanpur wood carvings and traditional Madhubani paintings in over 120 stalls. Free entry. Till May 31. From 10.30 am to 9 pm. At CERC Campus Ground, Kalakshetra.
May 30 | Royapettah
Escape the summer heat and embark on an interactive family journey through the cultural landscape of Tamil Nadu. In collaboration with Kreeda, this engaging morning session features traditional games, living regional crafts, and immersive stories led by Vinita Sidhartha along with heritage activist V Sriram and history enthusiast Pradeep Chakravarthy . INR 250 per family. 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. At Kamala Crafts Shop.
May 22 | AGS Cinemas
The popular Malayalam thriller franchise returns to the big screen with Drishyam 3, picking up with Georgekutty and his family four-and-a-half years after their last harrowing ordeal. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this gripping cinematic chapter sees Mohanlal, Meena, and Asha Sharath reprise their iconic roles as the ultimate game of cat-and-mouse reaches its final, high-stakes conclusion. In theatres.