What’s up Chennai: Events between May 22 and May 28

May 23 | T Nagar

If you are a coffee aficionado, then here’s your chance to discover the world of speciality brews at Coffee Inception - 2, a sensory workshop designed specifically for coffee beginners. This interactive morning session explores the global history of coffee culture and the differences between Arabica and Robusta, complete with a guided tasting experience to kickstart your journey. INR 1,499. 9 am to 11.30 am. At The Perch.