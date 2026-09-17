Dilkashi to Junoon: The seven stages of love in Urdu explained

Three decades ago, Shah Rukh Khan grooved to Satrangi Re in Dil Se, but the song was more than just a memorable Bollywood sequence. Gulzar’s evocative lyrics draw on the seven stages of love associated with Arabic and Sufi traditions, which were brought to life by AR Rahman’s music and Sonu Nigam and Kavita Krishnamurthy’s vocals. Director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Santosh Sivan also transformed the concept into a visual narrative. As the female lead moves through the stages, her outfits mirror the colours of the rainbow, reflecting the changing shades and intensity of love. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, remains dressed in black until he finally appears in white.

The language of love: 7 stages from crush to obsession in Urdu

There is no single, universally accepted seven-stage system of love in Urdu, but poetic traditions often trace a progression from dilkashi and uns to ulfat, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat and junoon. Each stage represents a deeper emotional connection, taking love from a fleeting attraction to an all-consuming devotion. Here’s a look at the seven stages behind one of Bollywood’s most memorable songs.

Dilkashi : Attraction

Dilkashi is attraction in its earliest, most effortless form. It all begins with a spark. Something about a person's presence catches your attention. Their smile, the way they speak, or it's just the feeling you get when they're around. You may not know them well yet, but you're curious. You find yourself hoping for another conversation, another glance, another moment.