Dilkashi to Junoon: The seven stages of love in Urdu explained

Three decades ago, Shah Rukh Khan grooved to Satrangi Re in Dil Se, but the song was more than just a memorable Bollywood sequence. Gulzar’s evocative lyrics draw on the seven stages of love associated with Arabic and Sufi traditions, which were brought to life by AR Rahman’s music and Sonu Nigam and Kavita Krishnamurthy’s vocals. Director Mani Ratnam and cinematographer Santosh Sivan also transformed the concept into a visual narrative. As the female lead moves through the stages, her outfits mirror the colours of the rainbow, reflecting the changing shades and intensity of love. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, remains dressed in black until he finally appears in white.
There is no single, universally accepted seven-stage system of love in Urdu, but poetic traditions often trace a progression from dilkashi and uns to ulfat, mohabbat, aqeedat, ibaadat and junoon. Each stage represents a deeper emotional connection, taking love from a fleeting attraction to an all-consuming devotion. Here’s a look at the seven stages behind one of Bollywood’s most memorable songs.
Dilkashi : Attraction
Dilkashi is attraction in its earliest, most effortless form. It all begins with a spark. Something about a person's presence catches your attention. Their smile, the way they speak, or it's just the feeling you get when they're around. You may not know them well yet, but you're curious. You find yourself hoping for another conversation, another glance, another moment.
Uns: Attachment
The spark turns into familiarity. You begin enjoying their company, looking forward to their messages and noticing when they're not around. Conversations get longer, silences become comfortable, and a casual connection starts to feel significant. This is where a crush begins to feel like companionship. You don't just enjoy seeing them anymore, you miss them when they're gone.
Ulfat : Deep affection
What began as attraction develops into genuine fondness. You start remembering the tiny details: how they like their chai, the story they've told you about their travel the song they listen to on loop, or that random childhood memory they once shared. Their happiness begins to matter to you.The butterflies have not disappeared; they have just grown roots.
Mohabbat : Love
This is where the butterflies settle and things start getting real.
Mohabbat is more than a crush or the excitement of having someone on your mind 24/7. Their wins make you happy, their bad days affect you, and even the smallest details about their life stay with you. You begin making space for them in your world, not because you have to, but because you want to. There's vulnerability, trust and a growing sense of belonging.
Aqeedat: Reverence and devotion
Love begins to evolve into something deeper, where you genuinely respect and admire the other person.You don't just care about the person; you value who they are — their character, quirks, dreams and imperfections. Their happiness matters to you, and so do their struggles. Affection is now intertwined with loyalty, respect and a quiet sense of devotion.
Ibaadat : Devotion
At this stage, love takes on an almost spiritual quality. The beloved becomes deeply woven into your emotional world, and loving them begins to feel like surrender. In Urdu and Sufi poetry, ibaadat can serve as a metaphor for complete devotion, which is akin to giving yourself wholeheartedly to love without keeping score.
Junoon : Passion and madness
This is the final stage of love. Junoon is love at its most intense form, which is consuming, overwhelming, and almost impossible to contain. Here, the boundaries between love and self, begin to blur. This is where maut, literally 'death', enters as a metaphor and it leads to the death of the ego. It is about surrendering the self altogether.
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