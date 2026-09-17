Want to see Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man? Head to Pondicherry

A visit to Pondicherry’s Live Art Museum – Wonders of White Town on Rue Saffron can bring you face to face with one of the most extraordinary figures in human history: Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever recorded. Standing at an astonishing 8 feet 11.1 inches (2.72 metres), Wadlow was so tall that even imagining life at his height is difficult. A life-size figurine at the museum offers visitors a striking sense of just how towering he really was.
Born in Alton, Illinois, in 1918, Robert was the eldest of five children. He grew normally during his early years, but his height soon began to set him apart. By the age of eight, he was already taller than his father. His extraordinary growth was caused by hypertrophy of the pituitary gland, which resulted in an excess production of growth hormone.
By 13, he had crossed the seven-foot mark. At 19, he stood around 8 feet 9 inches tall, and he continued to grow into adulthood. His final recorded measurement, taken in 1940, put him at 2.72 metres, earning him the enduring titles of the Alton Giant and the Giant of Illinois.
His remarkable stature came with considerable challenges. Ordinary clothes and footwear were simply not an option, so he required specially made shoes, measuring around 47 centimetres in length. He also used leg braces and a walking stick to help him move around. As his height increased, walking became increasingly difficult.
But Robert was more than a record-holder. His unusual height made him a celebrity during his lifetime. In 1936, he toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, further cementing his place in the public eye. He later travelled extensively in connection with the International Shoe Company, which supplied him with custom-made footwear.
His life, however, was tragically short. In July 1940, at just 22, Wadlow died after an infection developed from a poorly fitting leg brace. Thousands of people attended his funeral.
Today, his story continues to fascinate, and Pondicherry offers visitors an unusual way to experience it. Standing beside his life-size figurine gives you an immediate sense of the sheer scale of the man who once towered above everyone around him.
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