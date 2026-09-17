Want to see Robert Wadlow, the world’s tallest man? Head to Pondicherry

A visit to Pondicherry’s Live Art Museum – Wonders of White Town on Rue Saffron can bring you face to face with one of the most extraordinary figures in human history: Robert Wadlow, the tallest man ever recorded. Standing at an astonishing 8 feet 11.1 inches (2.72 metres), Wadlow was so tall that even imagining life at his height is difficult. A life-size figurine at the museum offers visitors a striking sense of just how towering he really was.

The world’s tallest man has a life-size figurine in Pondicherry

Born in Alton, Illinois, in 1918, Robert was the eldest of five children. He grew normally during his early years, but his height soon began to set him apart. By the age of eight, he was already taller than his father. His extraordinary growth was caused by hypertrophy of the pituitary gland, which resulted in an excess production of growth hormone.