Wildlife special: Why does the Malabar gliding frog build a foam nest instead of laying eggs in water?

The foam helps keep the eggs moist and offers them some protection from the surrounding environment and potential predators. Once the eggs hatch, the tadpoles eventually emerge from the nest and drop into the water below, where they continue the next stage of their development.

It is an ingenious arrangement that bridges two worlds. The adult frog lives among the trees, while its tadpoles need water to grow. By suspending its nursery above a freshwater habitat, the Malabar gliding frog gives its offspring a head start before they make their plunge into the water.

And then there is the frog’s other remarkable ability- gliding. Despite its name, the Malabar gliding frog does not actually fly. Its large webbed feet and skin flaps between its limbs help it control its descent as it moves between trees. It can glide several metres through the forest canopy, with reports of it covering distances of up to around 10 metres. With its bright green body and vivid orange webbed feet, it looks almost like something from a fantasy world as it moves through the rainforest.