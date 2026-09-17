Wildlife special: Why does the Malabar gliding frog build a foam nest instead of laying eggs in water?

Forget ponds and puddles. The Malabar gliding frog, a rhacophorid tree frog species, has a rather unusual way of giving its young a safe start in life. Well, it builds a nest out of foam.
The Malabar gliding frog (Rhacophorus malabaricus), endemic to India’s Western Ghats, is an arboreal amphibian that spends much of its life among trees and dense vegetation. But when it is time to reproduce, this remarkable frog has a clever trick up its sleeve, creating a nursery high above the water rather than laying its eggs directly in a pond.
The process is as fascinating as the result. During breeding, the frog produces a secretion that is whipped into a frothy mass through the movements of the frogs. The resulting foam nest is usually attached to leaves or vegetation hanging above a stream, pool or other freshwater body. It may look like a delicate blob of froth tucked among the leaves, but it serves a very important purpose.
The foam helps keep the eggs moist and offers them some protection from the surrounding environment and potential predators. Once the eggs hatch, the tadpoles eventually emerge from the nest and drop into the water below, where they continue the next stage of their development.
It is an ingenious arrangement that bridges two worlds. The adult frog lives among the trees, while its tadpoles need water to grow. By suspending its nursery above a freshwater habitat, the Malabar gliding frog gives its offspring a head start before they make their plunge into the water.
And then there is the frog’s other remarkable ability- gliding. Despite its name, the Malabar gliding frog does not actually fly. Its large webbed feet and skin flaps between its limbs help it control its descent as it moves between trees. It can glide several metres through the forest canopy, with reports of it covering distances of up to around 10 metres. With its bright green body and vivid orange webbed feet, it looks almost like something from a fantasy world as it moves through the rainforest.
The Western Ghats provide the perfect backdrop for this unusual amphibian, which is also billed as the State Ambhibian of Kerala. With its dense forests, seasonal streams and monsoon rains, the region supports a remarkable diversity of wildlife. For the Malabar gliding frog, the arrival of the rains brings the freshwater habitats and damp conditions essential to its breeding cycle.
The next time you spot a strange blob of foam clinging to leaves above a forest stream, take a closer look. It may not be ordinary froth at all. It could be a tiny nursery, suspended above the water and waiting for a generation of remarkable gliding frogs to take the plunge.
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