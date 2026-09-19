Japan’s former PM Yoshihiko Noda still stands at a station handing out flyers

Where it began

Noda reportedly began this routine in 1986, and by most accounts he has kept it up nearly every weekday since. That is roughly four decades of mornings, and it predates nearly everything else in his public life. He was first elected to the Chiba prefectural assembly in 1987 and to the national House of Representatives in 1993. He later served as finance minister and became prime minister in September 2011, in the aftermath of the earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima nuclear accident.

Noda grew up in modest circumstances in Chiba, and he was not part of the political elite. The station steps were where he introduced himself to voters, long before he had a title to introduce.