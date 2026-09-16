TikTok founder Zhang Yiming is Asia's richest person now, topples India's Gautam Adani in numbers

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has claimed the title of Asia’s richest person for the first time, surpassing Indian tycoon Gautam Adani as AI-driven tech fortunes outpace traditional wealth sectors.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the 43-year-old TikTok developer is now worth over $105 billion, with his net worth surging more than eightfold since March 2019, when the American finance and media company first began tracking his wealth at $13 billion. The financial milestone highlights a strong comeback for Zhang following intense regulatory challenges that previously threatened TikTok's operations in the US.

According to the platform, Adani’s net worth peaked at $120 billion in June before sliding down in recent months. The decline follows stock rebalancing within the MSCI index alongside a broader market selloff driven by rising oil prices and surging bond yields.

Who are the top richest Asians according to the Index?

Already recognised as China’s wealthiest individual, Zhang now tops Asia's overall wealth rankings, driven by TikTok's international reach and ByteDance's aggressive push into artificial intelligence. His rise underscores a broader structural shift: How wealth generated by the ongoing AI boom is rapidly outstripping fortunes built on Asia's traditional industrial sectors, such as.

While Zhang Yiming: ByteDance (China), Gautam Adani: Adani Group (India) stands at second, Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Group (India), Tadashi Yanai: Uniqlo founder (Japan) and Masayoshi Son: SoftBank founder (Japan), at third, fourth and fifth positions respectively.