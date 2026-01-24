TikToker Khaby Lame closes pathbreaking business deal of over $900M

Khaby Lame, born Khabane Serigne Lame is a popular Senegalese-Italian influencer and his videos are famous for his hilarious silent reactions. Also the most followed TikToker in the world, the 25-year-old finalised a crucial business deal.

He sold a stake in Rich Sparkle Holdings that is responsible for his commercial endeavours and the all-stock acquisition was estimated somewhere between $900 million to $975 million.

The business deal took place via Step Distinctive Limited and puts Rich Sparkle Holdings in charge of Khaby Lame’s business. For creators around the world, this deal is being seen as pathbreaking in terms of operations and monetisation.

Khaby Lame makes headlines with recent business deal

If you were scrolling reels during the COVID-19 pandemic, you definitely know Khaby Lame and his simple yet funny reaction videos where he said nothing. However, now he is a world famous content creator with more than 160M followers on TikTok as of now.