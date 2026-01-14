MrBeast says his account is in the negative despite a $2.6 billion net worth

Can someone giving away millions of dollars actually be broke? Sounds crazy, right? But that’s exactly what MrBeast, one of the biggest YouTubers today, revealed saying his bank account is in the negative. Though the man is reportedly in possession of $2.6 billion of net worth, his bank account is practically empty. We know it’s a bit whooshing over your head, but here’s why it is.

How is MrBeast practically broke even though he has millions of dollars?

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has made a global name for himself through YouTube and other social media platforms. He is renowned for his incredible games and challenges, which offer participants the chance to win millions in prize money.

With every game, a huge showcase of money is filmed with Jimmy giving away the stack to the winners. And we all have wondered where exactly the money is coming from, but that’s a debate for another day. So, how exactly is he broke, is that he doesn’t keep any money on himself. All the assets are invested in his business and all he is left with is being rich on paper.

In an interview Jimmy talking about his finances said, “I’m borrowing money. That’s how little money I have.” He added, “Technically, everyone watching this video has more money than me in their bank account if you subtract the equity value of my company, which doesn’t buy me McDonald’s in the morning.”

Jimmy Donaldson rakes in eight-figure earnings and runs a $5 billion business. The YouTube star explains that most of his wealth exists on paper, meaning he doesn’t actually have stacks of cash sitting in the bank. “It’s funny talking about my personal finances, because no one ever believes anything I say,” Jimmy said. He added, “They’re like, ‘You’re a billionaire!’ I’m like, ‘That’s net worth.’ I have negative money right now.”

And that’s one way to roll, right?