Planning to visit Mysore during Dasara 2026? Here's all you need to know

The Mysuru Dasara festivities will start on 11th October 2026 and will end with Vijayadashami on 21st October. Called the festival of the state of Karnataka or Nadahabba, this 10-day-long festivity incorporates elements of royalty, mythology and public activities. Some of the key features of the Mysuru Dasara are Palace Illumination, Cultural Programmes, Dasara Exhibition and Jamboo Savari.

What is special about the Mysuru Dasara celebration?

As a state festival of Karnataka, known as Nadahabba, the Dasara festival is intricately connected to the royal family of Mysore. Dasara celebrates the triumph of the Goddess Chamundeshwari, who was, in reality, Durga, over Mahishasura, a demon. Vijayadashami comes at the end of the nine-day celebration and symbolises victory over Mahishasura.