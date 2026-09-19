Planning to visit Mysore during Dasara 2026? Here's all you need to know

The Mysuru Dasara festivities will start on 11th October 2026 and will end with Vijayadashami on 21st October. Called the festival of the state of Karnataka or Nadahabba, this 10-day-long festivity incorporates elements of royalty, mythology and public activities. Some of the key features of the Mysuru Dasara are Palace Illumination, Cultural Programmes, Dasara Exhibition and Jamboo Savari.
As a state festival of Karnataka, known as Nadahabba, the Dasara festival is intricately connected to the royal family of Mysore. Dasara celebrates the triumph of the Goddess Chamundeshwari, who was, in reality, Durga, over Mahishasura, a demon. Vijayadashami comes at the end of the nine-day celebration and symbolises victory over Mahishasura.
Mysuru Dasara festival will start at 9 in the morning on Sunday, October 11, 2026. Vijayadashami will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 21. The last day will witness the Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade.
The event called 'Jamboo Savari' forms the highlight of the last day. The parade takes place from Mysore Palace to Bannimantap Grounds. An elaborately decorated elephant has a golden throne carrying the image of Goddess Chamundeshwari. Horse carriages, dance troupes, and musical bands also participate in this parade.
Preparation for the Dasara elephants is done prior to the festival. As per the text, 12 Dasara elephants would parade on the route between Mysore Palace and Bannimantap twice a day.
There is an auspicious pooja that is conducted by the royal family on Dasara day, and the royal family has been involved in the making of the festival. The history of the festival dates back over 500 years. The Vijayanagara Empire gave royal patronage to the festival, but the Wadiyar Dynasty adopted it and added new aspects to it from 1610.
The entire city will be decorated and illuminated during the festival. Mysore Palace and other significant structures are illuminated. It is reported that illumination of the palace alone requires an annual expenditure of almost ₹1 crore, with more than 25,000 bulbs being replaced before Dasara.
Mysuru Dasara celebration includes cultural shows performed by renowned artists, sporting activities, wrestling matches, meetups for poets, a food festival, and a film festival. The Dasara Exhibition held in Doddakere Maidana is an initiative of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority.