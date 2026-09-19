What is Devaragattu Dussehra? The Vijayadashami festival where devotees have a traditional stick fight

Every Dussehra, a serene hillside in Andhra Pradesh witnesses a battle between belief and competition. Thousands of pilgrims assemble at the Devaragattu temple located in the district of Kurnool to participate in the age-old custom of Banni. With the striking of midnight, men shed blood on the holy land while wielding heavy sticks.

The sacred origin and fierce battle of the Banni festival

Banni festival is celebrated to honour Mala-Malleshwara, aka Lord Shiva, who killed a demon to save the area. This rite takes place immediately after midnight on the day of Dussehra in Devaragattu, on top of a hill. In the temple, the marriage of Malamma and Malleswara Swamy takes place. After the completion of the ceremony, people take the idols out in a procession.