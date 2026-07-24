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A glimpse of Goa's annual mud festival. Watch the video
Goa’s Chikhal Kalo Festival brings mud, tradition & Krishna’s childhood alive
Chikhal Kalo, a unique traditional festival in Goa, celebrates the childhood of Lord Krishna with three days of mud-filled fun, devotion, and community spirit. Held at the Devki Krishna Temple in Marcel during the monsoon, the festival features exciting traditional games like mud wrestling, chendu fali, gilli danda, kushti, tug of war, and the iconic dahi handi human pyramid.