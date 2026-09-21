Bastar Dussehra festival: India's 75-day Dussehra that has nothing to do with Ravana

As the rest of India gears up to celebrate the burning of massive effigies of Ravana, Chhattisgarh, the home of India’s native tribes, readies itself for something much more spectacular. Bastar's Dusshera festival is not celebrated in remembrance of Lord Rama’s triumph and return to his kingdom of Ayodhya. Rather, it is a 75-day-long carnival celebrating Devi Ma Danteshwari, the goddess of the land.

History and sacred rituals of Bastar's Dusshera festival

The history of Bastar's Dusshera festival goes back to the 15th century AD, when King Purushottam Deo, who was the Kaktiya ruler, visited the Jagannath Puri temple. Returning from there as the Rath-pati after obtaining divine authority to drive the chariot, he made sure that all communities took part in this event, with the main role played by tribals.