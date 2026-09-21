Can nature tell you if the air is clean? Three signs to look out for

For many urban dwellers, a lichen-covered tree or a garden buzzing with insects can feel almost unfamiliar. As cities expand and natural habitats become increasingly fragmented, some of the small organisms that once made ecosystems feel alive can become harder to encounter. Research has linked increasing urbanisation with declines in wild bee and butterfly diversity, while studies have also found that air pollution can affect the diversity and composition of lichens and other pollution-sensitive organisms.

Some organisms are particularly sensitive to atmospheric pollutants and can act as bioindicators, responding to changes in air quality over time. They cannot give you an AQI reading, and spotting one does not prove that an area has clean air. But their presence, abundance and condition can offer useful clues about the environment we share with them. Here are three signs to look out for if you want to read the air through the living world around you.