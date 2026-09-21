Indian-origin German climber Dhruva Jyoti Guha dies in Mount Manaslu avalanche

In a tragic turn of events, two climbers recently lost their lives in an avalanche on the treacherous slopes of Mount Manaslu as weather conditions deteriorated. One of the deceased was Indian-origin German climber Dhruva Jyoti Guha, who was accompanied by Nepali Sherpa Fursemba. As the snow storm de-escalated, rescuers hurried and hopped on to their helicopters only to find them buried in snow.

Mount Manaslu avalanche: How Dhruva Jyoti Guha and a Nepali sherpa lost their lives

Mount Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest peak, is often the climbers’ dream from September to November as the perilous path becomes less scary with the Autumn setting in. However, the weather up there is never predictable. In a similar incident, when the two climbers decided to go higher in the heart of the mountain, tragedy struck.

As the weather worsened the rest of the group decided to retreat but Dhruva and Fursemba continued their climb to reach camp 3. With the heavy snow coming their way, they couldn’t hold onto their fort against the force of nature and gave in. Later, as rescuers in helicopters went to find them, they only found heaps of snow covering the area. The two bodies were then found beneath nearly seven feet of snow.