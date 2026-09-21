Pilivesha: A Dussehra festival in Mangalore where men paint themselves as tigers

With the onset of the Dussehra season, it is time for the men and boys of Dakshina Kannada to undergo an elaborate metamorphosis. The paint job on their bodies includes colours like yellow, orange, black, and white stripes, which make them appear as tigers. Then they take to the streets to the beat of drums. This is Pilivesha, also known as Hulivesha or Piliyesa, a folk art of the Tulu Nadu region covering Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

Pilivesha turns the folk culture into a living festival symbol

The tiger paint plays an important part in this tradition since it is believed that Goddess Durga rides on a tiger. This dance form is usually performed on the occasion of the Dussehra festival in Mangalore and Krishna Janmashtami in Udupi. The tiger dance is also performed along with the procession conducted at various temples like Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara, Mangaladevi, Kateel Durgaparameshwari, Kudupu Ananta Padmanabha, and Sri Manjunatha Temple in Dharmasthala.