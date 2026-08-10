What is the 200-year old tiger dance that is a part of Onam celebration?

The Pulikali dance is celebrated with great pomp and glory at Thrissur, the cultural heart of Kerala, during the Onam festival. Thrissur is situated at a distance of around 74 km from Cochin. The town is famous for its Pooram, elephants, and rhythmic beats. It has been historically known to be a commercial hub due to its geographical location near the Palghat Gap trade route.

Pulikali carries Thrissur’s nearly 200-year-old tradition

Pulikali, which means 'Tiger Dance' in the Malayalam language, was originally performed by King Raja Rama Varma of Cochin to display the fierce nature of his troops. This dance form gained popularity in Thrissur and its surrounding communities, such as the Muslim soldiers from the British cantonment. Thrissur’s Pulikali dance form is recognized as the oldest and most classical dance form.