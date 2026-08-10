What is the 200-year old tiger dance that is a part of Onam celebration?

The Pulikali dance is celebrated with great pomp and glory at Thrissur, the cultural heart of Kerala, during the Onam festival. Thrissur is situated at a distance of around 74 km from Cochin. The town is famous for its Pooram, elephants, and rhythmic beats. It has been historically known to be a commercial hub due to its geographical location near the Palghat Gap trade route.
Pulikali, which means 'Tiger Dance' in the Malayalam language, was originally performed by King Raja Rama Varma of Cochin to display the fierce nature of his troops. This dance form gained popularity in Thrissur and its surrounding communities, such as the Muslim soldiers from the British cantonment. Thrissur’s Pulikali dance form is recognized as the oldest and most classical dance form.
It is performed during the fourth day of Onam. These performers portray tigers or cheetahs through their dressing. They undergo special training in preparation for the dance and are known to fast for 41 days before the performance.
This change starts after removing body hair. Tiger and cheetah designs are painted on the body using dark yellow and black paint. Pullipulis have large spots on their backs, which get smaller on the abdomen. There could be six stripe designs in Varayan Puli, which include patta vara and zebra vara.
Paper and glue are used in making the masks. The teeth are made using chooral, which is a common type of rattan. Tongues are made using bicycle tubes. Hair is placed on the mask, after which colouring is done. The dancers dance to Vadyamelam while bells ring from their waist.
Rituals take place on the day prior. On their way to Thrissur Swaraj Round, they worship Lord Ganesha by offering coconuts at Vadakkumnathan Temple.
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