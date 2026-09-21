The Tamil month of Purattasi has begun: Why do people give up meat this month?

Every year, when Purattasi arrives, many Tamil households make a change to their plates. Meat, fish and eggs quietly disappear from the menu, while vegetarian meals take centre stage. For some, it is a lifelong family tradition; for others, it is a month-long spiritual practice. But why exactly do people turn vegetarian during Purattasi?
Purattasi is the sixth month in the Tamil calendar and usually falls between September and October. It is considered a sacred period for devotees of Lord Vishnu, with Saturdays during the month holding particular significance.
For many Hindu families, avoiding non-vegetarian food during Purattasi is part of observing the month with greater devotion. Food is viewed not simply as something to eat, but as something that can influence the body and mind. Choosing a vegetarian diet is therefore seen by devotees as a way of keeping meals simple and maintaining a more disciplined routine during a spiritually significant period.
Purattasi Saturdays can also mean elaborate vegetarian spreads at home. From steaming rice and sambar to rasam, poriyal, kootu and curd rice, the menu is often entirely meat-free. Some households also prepare special offerings for prayers before sharing the food with family.
For others, the practice is less about strict religious rules and more about reconnecting with family and tradition. Parents who grew up observing Purattasi may continue the custom with their children, passing down rituals that have been part of the family for generations.
There are also practical explanations associated with the tradition. Purattasi coincides with a transition between seasons, and traditional food practices in South India have often emphasised lighter, freshly prepared meals during periods of changing weather. However, these are cultural and traditional explanations, rather than a substitute for modern medical guidance.
And, of course, not every Tamil person observes Purattasi in the same way. While non-vegetarian food remains a regular part of many Tamil households, some people avoid meat throughout the month, some turn vegetarian only on Saturdays, while others do not follow the practice at all.
And that’s not all. Purattasi also brings with it a familiar wave of memes about people missing their favourite chicken biryani, meen kuzhambu and mutton masala. When the month finally comes to an end, meat stalls can expect eager customers looking to make up for lost time. It is also around this time that YouTubers such as Gopi and Sudhakar bring their own comic take on the tradition with Purattasi Parithabangal videos.
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