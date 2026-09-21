The Tamil month of Purattasi has begun: Why do people give up meat this month?

For many Hindu families, avoiding non-vegetarian food during Purattasi is part of observing the month with greater devotion. Food is viewed not simply as something to eat, but as something that can influence the body and mind. Choosing a vegetarian diet is therefore seen by devotees as a way of keeping meals simple and maintaining a more disciplined routine during a spiritually significant period.

Purattasi Saturdays can also mean elaborate vegetarian spreads at home. From steaming rice and sambar to rasam, poriyal, kootu and curd rice, the menu is often entirely meat-free. Some households also prepare special offerings for prayers before sharing the food with family.

For others, the practice is less about strict religious rules and more about reconnecting with family and tradition. Parents who grew up observing Purattasi may continue the custom with their children, passing down rituals that have been part of the family for generations.