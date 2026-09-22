Rent a partner for Garba? Ahmedabad police warn people of Navratri scam

With Navratri just around the corner, the now-viral ‘rent a partner’ posts have left people wondering whether it’s just a joke or an actual opportunity for singles. While some laughed it off and others even considered investing, Ahmedabad Police has now flagged the trend, warning that this might be a serious opportunity for fraudsters to loot people.

'Rent a partner’ for Navratri goes viral, Ahmedabad police sounds scam alert

With the festive season now almost in full swing, people are planning their days way ahead to have a blast in true sense. After all, what’s a festival for youngsters without good music, great company and, perhaps, someone you’re a little attracted to, right? But while Garba nights are all about community celebration and togetherness, some people may find themselves without a partner this year.

Feeding off of just that, some influencers, small and huge, have started posting random posts where they offer a renting business. Now, what’s that being rented? It’s people and their time. You visit the page, choose a package and pay for a partner who will join you for Garba. They’ll dance with you and celebrate the festival by your side.