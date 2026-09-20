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Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba: The stone platform built for Vijayanagara's Navratri celebrations

Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba served as the grand royal stage for victory, trade, and vibrant festival spectacles
Uncovering the grandeur, art, and festival heritage of Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba
Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba: The royal stage of the Vijayanagara Empire
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Within the confines of Karnataka’s Royal Enclosure stands Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba. It is an impressive three-story granite structure designed to demonstrate the might of the Vijayanagara Empire. This 12-meter-high structure was erected by King Krishnadevaraya in 1513 AD to commemorate his victory over Udaygiri. Each year, from the top of this impressive structure, the royal people assembled for nine days of cultural and military celebrations, ending with Vijaya Dasami.

The architecture and legacy of Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba

Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba is an architectural marvel of South Indian stonework. Facing north, the platform rises up to a height of 24 meters from a base which measures 40 meters on each side. While it may be difficult for small children and older people to scale the great stone steps, once you reach the top, the view from here is one of the best available in the entire compound. The king had his own exclusive entrance, different from that of the common masses.

The exterior walls carry many stories via relief sculptures. Dancers, musicians, hunters, traders, and warriors, as well as hunting expeditions, are all depicted in these relief sculptures that portray the lively scenes of everyday life in this empire.

The interesting thing is that there exists a particular chamber at the eastern end which contains the sculptures of animals and clowns. This artwork panel portrays the foreign contacts of the empire.

Rising 12 meters high, this monumental granite platform tapers upwards across three distinct tiers
King Krishnadevaraya built Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba in 1513 AD

Though the Vijayanagara Empire collapsed after being destroyed by the Deccan Sultanates in 1565 AD, the Mahanavami Dibba of Hampi still continues to be an important landmark of historical marvels. However, the monument now exists in ruins, with side carvings that have been destroyed. But now it is preserved by UNESCO and government officials.

Though partially ruined after the destruction of Hampi in 1565 AD, UNESCO and local authorities actively protect the site
The Vijayanagara king used the platform to host 9 days of Navaratri festivities,

The visit to Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba does not cost anything, and it remains open throughout the day from sunrise to sunset. The absence of any sort of shade on this open platform makes an early morning or late evening visit much more enjoyable.

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