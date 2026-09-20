Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba: The stone platform built for Vijayanagara's Navratri celebrations

Within the confines of Karnataka’s Royal Enclosure stands Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba. It is an impressive three-story granite structure designed to demonstrate the might of the Vijayanagara Empire. This 12-meter-high structure was erected by King Krishnadevaraya in 1513 AD to commemorate his victory over Udaygiri. Each year, from the top of this impressive structure, the royal people assembled for nine days of cultural and military celebrations, ending with Vijaya Dasami.

The architecture and legacy of Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba

Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba is an architectural marvel of South Indian stonework. Facing north, the platform rises up to a height of 24 meters from a base which measures 40 meters on each side. While it may be difficult for small children and older people to scale the great stone steps, once you reach the top, the view from here is one of the best available in the entire compound. The king had his own exclusive entrance, different from that of the common masses.