Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba: The stone platform built for Vijayanagara's Navratri celebrations

Within the confines of Karnataka’s Royal Enclosure stands Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba. It is an impressive three-story granite structure designed to demonstrate the might of the Vijayanagara Empire. This 12-meter-high structure was erected by King Krishnadevaraya in 1513 AD to commemorate his victory over Udaygiri. Each year, from the top of this impressive structure, the royal people assembled for nine days of cultural and military celebrations, ending with Vijaya Dasami.
Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba is an architectural marvel of South Indian stonework. Facing north, the platform rises up to a height of 24 meters from a base which measures 40 meters on each side. While it may be difficult for small children and older people to scale the great stone steps, once you reach the top, the view from here is one of the best available in the entire compound. The king had his own exclusive entrance, different from that of the common masses.
The exterior walls carry many stories via relief sculptures. Dancers, musicians, hunters, traders, and warriors, as well as hunting expeditions, are all depicted in these relief sculptures that portray the lively scenes of everyday life in this empire.
The interesting thing is that there exists a particular chamber at the eastern end which contains the sculptures of animals and clowns. This artwork panel portrays the foreign contacts of the empire.
Though the Vijayanagara Empire collapsed after being destroyed by the Deccan Sultanates in 1565 AD, the Mahanavami Dibba of Hampi still continues to be an important landmark of historical marvels. However, the monument now exists in ruins, with side carvings that have been destroyed. But now it is preserved by UNESCO and government officials.
The visit to Hampi's Mahanavami Dibba does not cost anything, and it remains open throughout the day from sunrise to sunset. The absence of any sort of shade on this open platform makes an early morning or late evening visit much more enjoyable.
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