What happened to Nolan Wells? Grand jury finds no indictments

Nolan Wells disappeared after heading out with friends on three boats to celebrate the Fourth of July near Horn Island, a remote barrier island off the Mississippi coast. He was found dead in the water off Horn Island on the morning of July 6, two days after he first set out to the island with the group.

Nolan Wells death: Grand jury clears trip members of wrongdoing

According to the grand jury's report, Nolan had been riding on a boat called The Triton, one of three vessels the group used, which later took on water due to a bilge pump and motor failure on the trip back and had to be towed by another boat. Investigators concluded, however, that Nolan chose to stay behind on the island to keep socialising after the other boats headed for the mainland.