What happened to Nolan Wells? Grand jury finds no indictments

Nolan Wells disappeared after heading out with friends on three boats to celebrate the Fourth of July near Horn Island, a remote barrier island off the Mississippi coast. He was found dead in the water off Horn Island on the morning of July 6, two days after he first set out to the island with the group.
According to the grand jury's report, Nolan had been riding on a boat called The Triton, one of three vessels the group used, which later took on water due to a bilge pump and motor failure on the trip back and had to be towed by another boat. Investigators concluded, however, that Nolan chose to stay behind on the island to keep socialising after the other boats headed for the mainland.
The Mississippi grand jury decided not to bring any indictments in the case, and District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said the decision was unanimous. The panel made up of 23 members reviewed phone forensic reports, GPS logs, security camera footage, 132 subpoenas and testimony from 43 witnesses before reaching its conclusion.
The report stated that the "position of, condition of, time of discovery, and location" of Nolan's body was "consistent with drowning." Investigators also found no evidence that Nolan was involved in any physical altercation or argument on July 4.
Still, the exact cause of death remains officially unresolved. Both the state medical examiner and an outside forensic pathologist hired by Wells' family agreed that the cause and manner of his death were undetermined, with drowning considered a "diagnosis of exclusion."
Nolan's death had drawn outsized attention in part because photos circulated widely showing the Black teenager surrounded by white friends during the trip, prompting his family to question whether race played a role. The grand jury found no credible evidence to support public allegations that anyone involved in the trip engaged in wrongdoing, and McIlrath said in a statement that the Wells family and their legal team "knew that his disappearance and death were not the result of racial hate or violence."
For now, the family and community are left with an outcome that answers the legal question — no charges will be filed — while the precise circumstances of Nolan Wells' final hours on Horn Island remain, in the official record, undetermined.
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