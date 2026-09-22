Presley Gerber cause of death: Cindy Crawford's son reportedly suffered cardiac arrest amid suspected overdose

Presley Gerber, the only son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died Sunday morning at a Santa Monica rehab facility — and new details from emergency dispatch calls are starting to fill in what happened in his final hours.
Police got two calls within moments of each other just after 9:30 a.m.: one for a cardiac arrest, another for a possible overdose, both pointing to the same address, a sprawling property that reportedly operates as a rehabilitation home. Officers arrived to find Presley unresponsive and, according to one source, cold to the touch. They worked to save him, but it was too late — he was pronounced dead just ten minutes after the first call came in, at 9:45 a.m.
Presley had only signed into the facility a few hours prior, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to NBC News. He was residing in a different residence on the site with a number of other inmates. Investigators believe the death was probably caused by an overdose, but they are not investigating it as suspicious. There is no suspicion of foul play.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has since finished the autopsy, though the official cause of death is still listed as "deferred" — standard practice while toxicology results are pending. The case remains open.
Through a family representative, Cindy, Rande and daughter Kaia asked for privacy as they process the loss, calling it an incredibly difficult and painful time.
It's a devastating end to a struggle Presley had never hidden. Even though he had lately stopped posting online to concentrate on his personal recovery, he had been candid about his addiction and mental health for years on the Studio 22 podcast and Instagram. He recounted a fentanyl overdose that put him in a coma for many days back in 2024, revealing how close he had already come to death. He recently spoke openly about managing his recovery during an appearance on a Malibu mental health forum in June.
He was 27.
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