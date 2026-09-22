Presley Gerber cause of death: Cindy Crawford's son reportedly suffered cardiac arrest amid suspected overdose

Presley had only signed into the facility a few hours prior, according to a law enforcement source who spoke to NBC News. He was residing in a different residence on the site with a number of other inmates. Investigators believe the death was probably caused by an overdose, but they are not investigating it as suspicious. There is no suspicion of foul play.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office has since finished the autopsy, though the official cause of death is still listed as "deferred" — standard practice while toxicology results are pending. The case remains open.

Through a family representative, Cindy, Rande and daughter Kaia asked for privacy as they process the loss, calling it an incredibly difficult and painful time.

It's a devastating end to a struggle Presley had never hidden. Even though he had lately stopped posting online to concentrate on his personal recovery, he had been candid about his addiction and mental health for years on the Studio 22 podcast and Instagram. He recounted a fentanyl overdose that put him in a coma for many days back in 2024, revealing how close he had already come to death. He recently spoke openly about managing his recovery during an appearance on a Malibu mental health forum in June.

He was 27.