5 unique types of Diwali celebrated across India

These unique Diwali traditions reveal how communities from different parts of India mark the festival through distinctive rituals, beliefs and customs.
These unique Diwali traditions showcase the diverse ways communities celebrate the festival
Unique Diwali traditions in India

Diwali comes in wide varieties from various regions and communities. Some of these unique Diwali traditions involve rituals associated with Goddess Kali, Goddess Lakshmi, forefathers, Lord Vishnu, and even crops. From the Tantric rites practised in rural West Bengal to the ritualistic marriage of crops in Bastar, there is a story in each one.

5 unique Diwali traditions that stand out across regions

1. Tantrik Kalipuja, West Bengal

It is mostly practiced in Howrah, Midnapore and Hooghly
Agambagish, described as revered tantriks or priests of Maa Kali started this puja

Tantrik Kalipuja is another form of Kali Puja prevalent in West Bengal. As per reports, Agambagish, who are referred to as esteemed tantriks or priests of Maa Kali, undertake a very risky religious ceremony prior to offering worship to the Goddess. The tantriks meditate in mortuaries while sitting in a circular formation along with human skulls. It is mentioned in the passage that the human skulls are smeared with blood. This kind of religious practice is commonly witnessed in rural areas of West Bengal, including Howrah, Midnapore, and Hooghly. Tantrik Kalipuja is one of the most striking unique Diwali traditions.

2. Diyari, Sindh

They wash gold and silver coins in milk
Sindhi communities celebrate Diwali as Diyari

Diwali is celebrated by Sindhi people as Diyari, and there are some rituals that are not common during other celebrations. The Sindhis clean the gold and silver coins in milk before worshipping the goddess Lakshmi. During Puja, the devotees strike the coin on their teeth and say, 'Lakshmi aayi, danat vaai.' In English, the meaning of the words is 'Lakshmi came; poverty left.'

3. Bali Pratipada, North India

Hindu mythology connects the day with the return of demon king Bali
Bali Pratipada is observed on the third day of Diwali and is celebrated throughout North India

The celebration of Bali Pratipada falls on the third day of Diwali in North India, as per the passage. According to Hindu mythology, the occasion is related to the return of the demon king Bali. In his fifth avatar, Lord Vishnu had sent Bali to the netherworld named Patal Loka. Yet, because of Bali's devotion, he permitted him to come back once a year.

4. Kauriya Kathi, Odisha

They believe their ancestors descend from heaven on Diwali
Odisha marks Diwali through Kauriya Kathi, when people burn jute sticks

Diwali in Odisha is celebrated with the help of Kauriya Kathi, where jute sticks are burned as an invitation to their ancestors. Their ancestors visit them during Diwali since they believe that their ancestors come down from heaven during Diwali. This celebration of Diwali has something to do with the notion that their ancestors are in the broad sky as the sun moves towards the Tropic of Capricorn.

5. Marriage of crops, Chhattisgarh

The festival begins with the ceremonial marriage of crops in the fields
Tribal communities in Bastar celebrate Diwali through rituals centred on agriculture

Diwali among the tribes in Bastar is known as Diyari, which involves agricultural rites. The celebration is marked by the wedding of the crops to an idol of Lord Narayana. After this ritual, food grains are stored. On the first day of the festival, those who keep livestock are offered liquor. In the three days of the festival, the cows are decorated, drums are beaten, and the crops are worshipped in the form of Goddess Lakshmi.

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These unique Diwali traditions showcase the diverse ways communities celebrate the festival
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