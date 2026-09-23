5 unique types of Diwali celebrated across India

Diwali comes in wide varieties from various regions and communities. Some of these unique Diwali traditions involve rituals associated with Goddess Kali, Goddess Lakshmi, forefathers, Lord Vishnu, and even crops. From the Tantric rites practised in rural West Bengal to the ritualistic marriage of crops in Bastar, there is a story in each one.
Tantrik Kalipuja is another form of Kali Puja prevalent in West Bengal. As per reports, Agambagish, who are referred to as esteemed tantriks or priests of Maa Kali, undertake a very risky religious ceremony prior to offering worship to the Goddess. The tantriks meditate in mortuaries while sitting in a circular formation along with human skulls. It is mentioned in the passage that the human skulls are smeared with blood. This kind of religious practice is commonly witnessed in rural areas of West Bengal, including Howrah, Midnapore, and Hooghly. Tantrik Kalipuja is one of the most striking unique Diwali traditions.
Diwali is celebrated by Sindhi people as Diyari, and there are some rituals that are not common during other celebrations. The Sindhis clean the gold and silver coins in milk before worshipping the goddess Lakshmi. During Puja, the devotees strike the coin on their teeth and say, 'Lakshmi aayi, danat vaai.' In English, the meaning of the words is 'Lakshmi came; poverty left.'
The celebration of Bali Pratipada falls on the third day of Diwali in North India, as per the passage. According to Hindu mythology, the occasion is related to the return of the demon king Bali. In his fifth avatar, Lord Vishnu had sent Bali to the netherworld named Patal Loka. Yet, because of Bali's devotion, he permitted him to come back once a year.
Diwali in Odisha is celebrated with the help of Kauriya Kathi, where jute sticks are burned as an invitation to their ancestors. Their ancestors visit them during Diwali since they believe that their ancestors come down from heaven during Diwali. This celebration of Diwali has something to do with the notion that their ancestors are in the broad sky as the sun moves towards the Tropic of Capricorn.
Diwali among the tribes in Bastar is known as Diyari, which involves agricultural rites. The celebration is marked by the wedding of the crops to an idol of Lord Narayana. After this ritual, food grains are stored. On the first day of the festival, those who keep livestock are offered liquor. In the three days of the festival, the cows are decorated, drums are beaten, and the crops are worshipped in the form of Goddess Lakshmi.
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