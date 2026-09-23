5 unique types of Diwali celebrated across India

Diwali among the tribes in Bastar is known as Diyari, which involves agricultural rites. The celebration is marked by the wedding of the crops to an idol of Lord Narayana. After this ritual, food grains are stored. On the first day of the festival, those who keep livestock are offered liquor. In the three days of the festival, the cows are decorated, drums are beaten, and the crops are worshipped in the form of Goddess Lakshmi.

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