Professional arm-wrestler lets father win in front of daughter, melts hearts

Sharing the video of the wholesome moment, one account on X wrote, "Arm wrestler is going viral after letting dad win in front of his daughter". In the video, Leonidas is seen sitting across a man amidst a crowd. The two prepare to take on each other in a casual arm-wrestling contest while a little girl excitedly cheers for her father and calls out her name. Without thinking twice, the German arm-wrestler does not put out a real fight and accepts defeat, prompting the man's daughter jump up to her father as the crowd applauded.

A meme account shared the video and wrote, "The whole time his strongest muscle was his heart". The video garnered a lot of views and many people dropped by to leave a comment. "There are still genuine human beings left in this world", one person wrote. "bro's heart is bigger than his biceps", another comment read. Another person said, "Massive respect and what a beautiful thing to see".

While majority of the comments were warmed by the gesture, some thought lying is not the best thing you teach a young girl. One person wrote, "So lying to your daughter is cool now ?" "The daughter will grow up and realize that Dad was a fraud", said another. Another comment read, "Nah, make him work for it, it’ll teach the kid that nothing gets handed to you".

Despite the few people who think otherwise, most people on the people found the gesture heart melting.