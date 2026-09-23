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What is the Annakut tradition that is followed in Govardhan Puja?

The Annakut tradition turns a grand feast into a symbolic food mountain during Govardhan Puja, recalling Lord Krishna’s protection of the people and cattle of Vrindavan
The Annakut tradition turns Govardhan Puja into a grand food offering
Annakut tradition: Why a mountain of food is prepared for Govardhan Puja
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Annakut ritual forms a key component of the celebration of Govardhan Puja, which takes place on the first lunar day of the fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. The meaning of Annakut is a mountain of food. It is a big festival which involves the preparation of food for offering to Lord Krishna. This food is arranged in the form of a mountain representing Govardhan Parvat.

Annakut tradition: The story behind Govardhan Puja

The story of the Annakut tradition started with the villagers in Vrindavan worshipping Devraj Indra. The belief among the villagers was that if they pleased Indra Dev. Then they would receive enough rain, which would give them good crops. Hence, the villagers used to come together and make a rich Annakut offering for him.

Krishna raised a question about the necessity of worshipping Indra. He told the villagers that they must worship the hill of Govardhan instead. The hill gave them fresh grass for their cattle. The villagers heeded the advice of Lord Krishna and started worshipping Govardhan Hill.

Krishna was then called Girdhaari, which means 'the one who carried Govardhan Hill.' This event is still commemorated through the Annakut festival by making Govardhan Hill out of food.

It is celebrated on the first lunar day of the fortnight of Kartika
The Annakut tradition is closely associated with Govardhan Puja

The festival starts with devotees waking up early, taking a bath, and putting on fresh clothes. They prepare many different kinds of food to offer to Lord Krishna. Traditionally, there are 56 kinds of food served in the feast, called Chappan Bhog. The food items are then placed in the form of a mountain to signify Govardhan Parvat. The devotees sing mantras dedicated to Lord Krishna, like Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya.

The offering is made in devotion to Lord Krishna and also expresses gratitude towards the hill
Devotees prepare a large feast and arrange the dishes in the shape of a hill to represent Govardhan Parvat

The Annakut tradition then moves to Pradakshina, or circumambulating Lord Krishna. This is followed by the aarti of Lord Krishna. On completing all the rituals, devotees pray for blessings from Lord Krishna and distribute the prepared prasad amongst their friends and relatives.

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