What is the Annakut tradition that is followed in Govardhan Puja?

Annakut ritual forms a key component of the celebration of Govardhan Puja, which takes place on the first lunar day of the fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. The meaning of Annakut is a mountain of food. It is a big festival which involves the preparation of food for offering to Lord Krishna. This food is arranged in the form of a mountain representing Govardhan Parvat.

Annakut tradition: The story behind Govardhan Puja

The story of the Annakut tradition started with the villagers in Vrindavan worshipping Devraj Indra. The belief among the villagers was that if they pleased Indra Dev. Then they would receive enough rain, which would give them good crops. Hence, the villagers used to come together and make a rich Annakut offering for him.