Why do Kullu Dussehra celebrations begin on Vijayadashami and go on for 7 days?

In contrast to the one-day Dussehra festival that most regions of India celebrate, the Kullu Dussehra starts on Vijayadashami and lasts for seven days. This Dussehra festival is based around the presence of Lord Raghunath and the deities who arrive from the villages all over the region. The huge gathering at the Dhalpur Maidan makes the festival unique and hence extends beyond Vijayadashami.

Kullu Dussehra brings the valley’s deities together for a week

The roots of Kullu Dussehra can be traced back to the 17th century when King Jagat Singh of Kullu was believed to have been cursed. King Jagat Singh had sought refuge in order to get rid of this curse, and for this purpose, he had brought a statue of Lord Raghunath from Ayodhya to Kullu Palace.