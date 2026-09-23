Why do Kullu Dussehra celebrations begin on Vijayadashami and go on for 7 days?

In contrast to the one-day Dussehra festival that most regions of India celebrate, the Kullu Dussehra starts on Vijayadashami and lasts for seven days. This Dussehra festival is based around the presence of Lord Raghunath and the deities who arrive from the villages all over the region. The huge gathering at the Dhalpur Maidan makes the festival unique and hence extends beyond Vijayadashami.
The roots of Kullu Dussehra can be traced back to the 17th century when King Jagat Singh of Kullu was believed to have been cursed. King Jagat Singh had sought refuge in order to get rid of this curse, and for this purpose, he had brought a statue of Lord Raghunath from Ayodhya to Kullu Palace.
Thereafter, Lord Raghunath became the ruling deity of the region. The celebrations of Dussehra in the valley were then based on the deity, which made the custom prevalent to this day. The festival is celebrated on Vijayadashami, when the idol of Lord Raghunath is mounted on a chariot and taken for a procession in the town.
After that, the gods from neighbouring villages come to Kullu in palanquins. They are taken to the maidan at Dhalpur, where they stay during the entire week-long celebration. It provides a chance for the villages to celebrate their gods collectively.
There is a continuation of festivities with Nati folk dances, music, fairs and cultural programs every day. The pilgrims, artists, residents and visitors of the town participate in Kullu Dussehra. Unlike other Indian festivals, Kullu Dussehra does not have the common custom of burning the Ravana effigies. Rather, it comes to an end with the practice of Lanka Dahan, which is a symbolic ritual.
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