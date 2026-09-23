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Why do Kullu Dussehra celebrations begin on Vijayadashami and go on for 7 days?

Kullu Dussehra starts on Vijayadashami and carries on for a week, bringing Lord Raghunath and hundreds of village deities together through processions, rituals, folk dances and community celebrations
Kullu Dussehra begins on Vijayadashami and continues for seven days, bringing hundreds of village deities
Kullu Dussehra: Why the celebration continues for seven days After Vijayadashami
Updated on
2 min read

In contrast to the one-day Dussehra festival that most regions of India celebrate, the Kullu Dussehra starts on Vijayadashami and lasts for seven days. This Dussehra festival is based around the presence of Lord Raghunath and the deities who arrive from the villages all over the region. The huge gathering at the Dhalpur Maidan makes the festival unique and hence extends beyond Vijayadashami.

Kullu Dussehra brings the valley’s deities together for a week

The roots of Kullu Dussehra can be traced back to the 17th century when King Jagat Singh of Kullu was believed to have been cursed. King Jagat Singh had sought refuge in order to get rid of this curse, and for this purpose, he had brought a statue of Lord Raghunath from Ayodhya to Kullu Palace.

Thereafter, Lord Raghunath became the ruling deity of the region. The celebrations of Dussehra in the valley were then based on the deity, which made the custom prevalent to this day. The festival is celebrated on Vijayadashami, when the idol of Lord Raghunath is mounted on a chariot and taken for a procession in the town.

After that, the gods from neighbouring villages come to Kullu in palanquins. They are taken to the maidan at Dhalpur, where they stay during the entire week-long celebration. It provides a chance for the villages to celebrate their gods collectively.

The celebrations continue each day with Nati folk dances, local music, fairs and cultural programmes
Kullu Dussehra starts on Vijayadashami and continues for a week

There is a continuation of festivities with Nati folk dances, music, fairs and cultural programs every day. The pilgrims, artists, residents and visitors of the town participate in Kullu Dussehra. Unlike other Indian festivals, Kullu Dussehra does not have the common custom of burning the Ravana effigies. Rather, it comes to an end with the practice of Lanka Dahan, which is a symbolic ritual.

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Kullu Dussehra begins on Vijayadashami and continues for seven days, bringing hundreds of village deities
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