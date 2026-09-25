Argentina investigates unusual deaths of dead baby whales at the shores

The environmental factors may have made the calves more susceptible. Human intervention has not been entirely ruled out, despite no connection being found. The authorities and researchers are carrying on their investigations and tests to find the cause of death.Several dead baby whales have been found stranded in Golfo Nuevo, Puerto Madryn, in Argentina’s Chubut province. These are calves of southern right whales. The reason behind the death of the calves is under investigation, as it is happening on a much larger scale this year. Scientists have found a bacterium present in nature in the water sample taken from there.
These deaths have primarily occurred among the calves and not the adult southern right whales. Researchers are looking into whether these young whales suffered from any underlying diseases or poor immune system protection. Calves rely heavily on their mothers for nutrition and immune support.
Mariano Coscarella, a researcher at the Marine Mammals Laboratory of Argentina’s national research council Conicet, to AFP, "The death rate (among young whales) is quite high this season in particular. It seems to be a natural cause; however, we cannot completely rule out the influence of human activity."
Scientists have also found an indigenous bacterium that is common in seawater in the samples collected from the dead baby whales. According to the Chubut provincial government, initial research indicated that a “common marine bacteria” was the cause of the death. However, scientists have yet to determine whether the bacteria killed the whales.
The area serves as one of the significant nurseries for the southern right whale. These animals can reach 17 meters (55 feet) in length and weigh as much as 40 tons (36,000 kg). In 2025, there were 2,110 whales observed, with 800 of them being calves.
These dead baby whales are being closely watched, since there are usually natural deaths among whales every year. But the number of calves dying this year is cause for worry. The researchers are trying to determine if this constitutes a mortality event or several different causes.