Argentina investigates unusual deaths of dead baby whales at the shores

The environmental factors may have made the calves more susceptible. Human intervention has not been entirely ruled out, despite no connection being found. The authorities and researchers are carrying on their investigations and tests to find the cause of death.Several dead baby whales have been found stranded in Golfo Nuevo, Puerto Madryn, in Argentina’s Chubut province. These are calves of southern right whales. The reason behind the death of the calves is under investigation, as it is happening on a much larger scale this year. Scientists have found a bacterium present in nature in the water sample taken from there.

Dead baby whales raise questions about the creatures' health conditions

These deaths have primarily occurred among the calves and not the adult southern right whales. Researchers are looking into whether these young whales suffered from any underlying diseases or poor immune system protection. Calves rely heavily on their mothers for nutrition and immune support.