What is a whale fall, and how does it affect the deep-sea environment?

A whale fall is that boost to biodiversity that you didn’t think you needed to know about. But it houses micro-organisms like arthropods, mollusks, annelids, echinoderms, nematodes and more. Even though the carcass falls on the ocean floor, the flesh is still intact in most cases. This becomes food for thousands of tiny organisms living in the water. As they feed on the carcass, they are not only scavengers, cleaning the ocean floor but also thriving as micro-species in their own terms. In fact in the 1850s, it was the presence of this micro-species, a new variety, which was discovered on a floating whale part in the ocean that led scientists and researchers to discover whale fall and consider it as serious research. Today with advanced technologies, researchers have been able to locate exact spots of whale fall and dive deep into the space, observing, noting and finding out facts from this unique ecosystem that might help the planet lead a better life in the future.

