Whistling village of India: Where melodies become identities!

India is just not a diverse country but a pandora’s box of tradition. Each state, each village and even each household maintains its own individuality through this traditional touch. One such unique tradition comes from a small village in the North Eastern hills of Meghalaya. Apart from its visible root bridges, quaint ambiance, lush green hills and the smell of petrichor, Meghalaya has much more to offer. If you take a a transport from Shillong airport or Guwahati station and ride towards the East Khasi hills, there may come a point when the hills will truly come alive with the sound of music. And no, this isn’t the music coming from any instrument but music coming from plain mouth, through whistles. The moment you start hearing these sounds, you would be welcomes in India’s Whistling Village.
Discover it by chance by entering the village, or going to Meghalaya with the purpose of finding it, Kongthong is truly an extra-ordinary place which you cannot miss. Located around 60 kms from Shillong, this is a must visit place for those who love to walk on the offbeat path and discover new things. What makes Kongthong unique is that when a new resident in born, they are assigned a whistle, a tune as their name. While mostly, one is recognized officially through their government issued ID cards, in this village, the official recognition stands as the whistle followed by their formal name. And this holds true while making government IDs as well.
Interestingly, each person has three names. First, the regular name in words. Second, a short tune for quick calls , just like nicknames. Third, a long tune, as their original identities which may go up to 10-30 seconds. This is part of the village culture which has been carried on for centuries. This practice is known as Jingrwai Jiawbei or the Song of the Clan’s First Woman in local culture. These tunes are assigned by the mother to their child, and thereafter becomes their identity.
Has this information got you hooked to add this quaint village to your offbeat travel bucket list?
