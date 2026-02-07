Whistling village of India: Where melodies become identities!

Interestingly, each person has three names. First, the regular name in words. Second, a short tune for quick calls , just like nicknames. Third, a long tune, as their original identities which may go up to 10-30 seconds. This is part of the village culture which has been carried on for centuries. This practice is known as Jingrwai Jiawbei or the Song of the Clan’s First Woman in local culture. These tunes are assigned by the mother to their child, and thereafter becomes their identity.

Has this information got you hooked to add this quaint village to your offbeat travel bucket list?