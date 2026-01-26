Who is Palghar's Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, who is all set to receive a Padma Shri?

While the internet was flooded with news of the actors getting nominated for the Padma awards, the people from the "Unsung Heroes" category need to be acknowledged and celebrated too. Just like this 90-year-old man from Palghar, Maharashtra, Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, for his contribution to art, especially tribal art and culture. But do you know how? Let's find out.

Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, a Padma Shri awardee, plays a tarpa since the age of 10

The tribal artiste, Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, plays an indigenous wind instrument called tarpa made of bamboo and gour. As spoken with PTI, he describes this honour as a blessing from God.

After his name appreared on the Padma Award list on sunday, January 25, 2026, people started celebrating across Palghar, especially among the region's tribal communities. The recognition of his family's 400-year-old heritage is not just an individual achievement, but is also a significant achievement for Maharashtra's rich tribal art and culture.