Who is Palghar's Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, who is all set to receive a Padma Shri?

While the internet was flooded with news of the actors getting nominated for the Padma awards, the people from the "Unsung Heroes" category need to be acknowledged and celebrated too. Just like this 90-year-old man from Palghar, Maharashtra, Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, for his contribution to art, especially tribal art and culture. But do you know how? Let's find out.
The tribal artiste, Bhiklya Ladkya Dhinda, plays an indigenous wind instrument called tarpa made of bamboo and gour. As spoken with PTI, he describes this honour as a blessing from God.
After his name appreared on the Padma Award list on sunday, January 25, 2026, people started celebrating across Palghar, especially among the region's tribal communities. The recognition of his family's 400-year-old heritage is not just an individual achievement, but is also a significant achievement for Maharashtra's rich tribal art and culture.
Bhiklya, considered as one of the finest exponents nd only living legend to play the unique five-feet tall instrument, is being honoured in the fieeld of Art for preserving the core elements of the rituals from the Warli tribes of Maharashtra.
If loosely translated to what he said to media in Marathi, it conveys,: "I have preserved my culture and worshipped God through my music. I have been playing the tarpa since I was 10 years old. It is a 400-year-old family tradition. That is why God has blessed me with this award.
"We are poor, but our culture is our true wealth. My family consists of 22 members. I have no other occupation. A little farming and making tarpa instruments are our only means of livelihood," he said.
The instrument, which can be as big as 10-feet long, holds a central place in the tribal rituals and ceremonies. The icon's performances have mesmerised audiences in many parts of Maharashtra, earning him recognition as a patron of tribal art.
As per the Padma Awards 206 lis, released on Sunday, names of five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards are mentioned in the list. Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes six persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 16 Posthumous awardees.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.