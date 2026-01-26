I hope to continue serving with integrity: R Madhavan on being conferred Padma Shri

Actor R Madhavan, who has been honoured Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, has expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

R. Madhavan receives Padma Shri

On Sunday, he took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of himself. He penned a long note in the caption, as he accepted the honour with an overwhelming sense of love.

He wrote, “I accept the Padma Shri with profound gratitude and humility. This honor, bestowed upon me, is beyond my wildest dreams, and I receive it on behalf of my entire family, whose constant support and faith have been my greatest strength. This recognition is possible only because of the blessings of my mentors, the goodwill of my well-wishers, the love and encouragement of the public, and above all, the grace of the Almighty. Each of them has played an invaluable role in shaping my journey and guiding me toward this moment. I consider this not just an award, but a responsibility. I promise to carry this honor with dignity, sincerity, and a deep sense of commitment to the values it represents.”